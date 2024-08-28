Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | Getty Images

Rangers have until the transfer deadline on Friday to bring in more players

Rangers are ‘eyeing’ a swoop for Hoffenheim defender Stanley Nsoki, according to a report by L’Equipe. The centre-back has emerged on the radar of the Glasgow giants between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Gers could see the 25-year-old as someone to bolster their defensive department before the deadline on Friday. He is under contract with his current club until June 2027 but his future in Germany is up in the air at this moment in time.

Nsoki, who is a former France youth international, would give Rangers more competition and depth at the back if he was to make the switch to Ibrox. He has played at a decent level so far in his career and would arrive in Scotland with some strong pedigree behind him.

He rose up through the academy ranks at PSG before going on to make 16 appearances for their first-team. Fellow Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice snapped him up in 2019 and he spent two years there before linking up with Clement at Club Brugge.

The Poissy-born man made 42 outings for the Belgian team before Hoffenheim came in for him in 2022. He has been there ever since.

Clement has shared this update on recruitment recently as per The Scotsman: “I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, to get the right quality. And everybody is in the club, I know, working really hard on that. Every moment that they're awake, same thing for me. It's busy weeks. You get a lot of players to look at from recruitment until late at night. Or until very, very late in the night. But that's our job to do also. So we want to get people in who can raise the quality, otherwise it's of no use. So everybody's working hard on that.

“If people leave, we need other people in, it is clear. Otherwise we're short in that position. At the end, I don't know which bids come in. I really don't know. Because I'm not interested in that. I'm busy with the squad, with the team. Also, to speak with recruitment about if they come with names, if we think as a staff, it's not only me. If we think as a staff, it can be assets for now, also for the future, because you have to make choices like that also.

“Like I said from the beginning, those were choices made with Clinton Nsiala, for example, who was out of contract in Milan. Or with a young player like Hamza [Igamane], coming in for the future. So you need to make that choice. There's no reason for me to know every bid that comes in for a player or for what amount, because I'm not at the end the one who makes the decisions about the money in the club. I can only know when it's clear.”

Rangers have seven points on the board from their first three fixtures. They won 6-0 at home to Ross County last time out so will be in confident mood ahead of their next game against Celtic.