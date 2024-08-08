The playmaker is on the fringes at Ibrox | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A Rangers transfer departure has been mooted.

Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton says there could be an exit ahead for one current Ibrox star - and it may provide a chance to buy more stars for the here and now.

Manager Philippe Clement’s side are in the midst of a busy summer transfer window of movers and shakers at Ibrox. John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Connor Goldson are amongst the old guard to go with a blend of youth and experience brought in with designs on a Premiership title charge.

Two stars who don’t look likely to feature much in Clement’s plans are attacking pair Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell. The former played for the ‘B’ midweek against Middlesbrough while the senior side were on Champions League duty vs Dynamo Kyiv, and Todd Cantwell has asked to leave Rangers.

Next up for the club is a home clash against Motherwell at their temporary home of Hampden due to renovation works at Ibrox. Asked whether he was surprised to see Hagi and Cantwell on the fringes, Hutton reckons the former is one who could be on the move in weeks ahead and that the experienced addition of centre-back, Robin Propper, is a good one.

He said: “Possibly. Cantwell is a bit of a tricky one. He’s asked to leave the club so as a manager your arms are tied behind your back. You need to deal with the boys that are fully focused on the club moving forward. That is a bit of a distraction for him.

“The Hagi situation... there’s a guy there that I like as a player. It’s not quite worked for him at Rangers and there is probably sell-on value there. That is probably the reason he is maybe not involved as you feel there could be a move in the upcoming weeks and they will then possibly look to reinvest.

“I do feel they have lost a lot of experience and at the moment there’s younger players coming in. Hopefully the manager gets the funds to bring in that little bit of experience, the likes of Propper who’s come in and that could be a good signing. Hopefully one or two more can definitely add.”

Alan Hutton was promoting Premier Sports coverage of the Scottish Premiership, Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup. Premier Sports is available to stream from premiersports.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.”