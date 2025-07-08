The transfer rumour mill has been rife over the past seven days with a number of players being linked to the Light Blues

The summer transfer window is in full swing and Rangers’ first-team squad have been in pre-season action in recent days.

New boss Russell Martin is still looking to strengthen his side in a variety of different positions, with defensive reinforcements, more options in the wide areas and at least one new striker top of the agenda at Ibrox.

The transfer rumour mill has been rife over the past seven days with a number of players being linked to the Light Blues and a couple of current stars rumoured to be heading for an, including Hamza Igamane who is had agreed personal terms with French side Lille despite no official bid being tabled as of yet.

Defender ‘set to leave’ Rangers on permanent deal

Leon King is expected to leave Rangers for EFL League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent basis this summer with the Daily Mail reporting a deal is close to being struck for the centre-back.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Ibrox under a host of different managers and spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park.

A host of lower league English clubs have been keeping tabs on the defender’s situation, with Wycombe emerging as front-runners for his signature. They narrowly missed out on promotion to the second tier last term.

King was named in head coach Russell Martin’s first starting line-up for Sunday’s 2-2 friendly draw with Belgian outfit Club Brugge but he struggled throughout the first-half and could now look to establish himself south of the border.

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv have knocked back a series of bids for wanted winger Weslley Patati, according to reports. Rangers are pursuing a double transfer raid with Patati’s team-mate and striker Dor Turgeman also a target.

Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar and tclubs in the he United Arab Emirates are understood to have submitted offers up to the value of €4m (£3.5m), but Tel Aviv are refusing to entertain any offers below €10m (£8.6m) before they'll consider selling the 21-year-old Brazilian.

That comes after reports in his homeland claimed a lowball bid could tempt Maccabi, but Sport 1 report that they want Patati to become a "record sale" for the club, insisting they will stick to their bumper asking price and are willing to wait another year to part ways with their rising star.

Tel Aviv are aiming to reach the Champions League league phase and feel a season in Europe's elite competition would see the attacker’s price tag surge.