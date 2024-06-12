Yusuf Kabadayi of Germany in action during an international friendly match between the Under-20 of Poland | Getty Images

The Gers look set to complete their latest summer signing with a deal worth just under £1million struck for the German youth international

Rangers are close to finalising a permanent deal with European heavyweights Bayern Munich for winger Yusuf Kabadayi, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are in ‘pole position’ to land the German youth international after learning that the Bundesliga giants would allow the 20-year-old to leave the Allianz Arena for just under £1million.

Clement is eager to conclude the majority of his business as soon as possible with European fixtures just around the corner and it seems the Belgian is nearing another capture, with Brazilian left-back Jefte already in the building and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes returning to Glasgow after his loan spell was cut short due to injury last term.

Kabadayi scored five goals in 26 appearances on loan at Schalke 04 last season, having featured regularly for Bayern’s reserve team. He has just one year left to run on his contract in the German capital, although the terms of his loan included an option to buy that was not fulfilled by the cash-strapped second tier club.

That has opened the door for Rangers to hijack a potential move and GlasgowWorld understands Kabadayi will become the next player through the door at Ibrox after the Gers fought off interest from Italian side Lecce and Bundesliga new boys FC St. Pauli.

