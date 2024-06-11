Clinton Nsiala has joined Rangers | AC Milan via Getty Images

The Gers’ newest recruit has wasted no time bidding farewell to the Serie A giants

Rangers have announced the pre-contract signing of Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan.

The 20-year-old defender will officially join the Ibrox club on July 1 subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application. He becomes Philippe Clement's third summer recruit following the recent captures of Brazilian full-back Jefte and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes.

Nsiala was a youth player with Ligue 1 club, Nantes for two seasons before making a switch to the San Siro in 2021 where he featured in the Italian outfit’s under-19s side as well as being named in several first-team matchday squads under the guidance of manager Stefano Pioli.

The promising centre-back was part of the under-19 team which reached the final of the UEFA Youth League final last season, starting nine out of ten matches during their impressive run. Gers’ Director of Recruitment, Nils Koppen, is confident the Light Blues is the right club for Nsiala to continue his development He said: “We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad. He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff. We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”

The Gers’ newest recruit has wasted no time in bidding farewell to the Serie A giants as he inked an emotional message following his confirmed switch. Taking to Instagram as he reacted to his transfer, Nsiala said: “It’s time to say goodbye to this team, I’m doing its after three years of personal and professional growth.