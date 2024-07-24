A general view of St Andrews, home of Birmingham City | Getty Images

Philippe Clement’s side take part in the fourth pre-season friendly against the EFL League One side at St Andrews

Birmingham City and Rangers will take part in the inaugural Trevor Francis Memorial Match at St Andrews this evening as both clubs continue their busy pre=season schedules.

The two-time European Cup winner, who played for both clubs during his playing career and helped the Ibrox side clinch Scottish League Cup glory in the late 1980s, is widely regarded as the Blues’ greatest-ever player. The fixture marks the first anniversary of his death, with an estimated crowd of 17,000 expected to be the Midlands sides’ largest crowd for a pre-season game in almost 20 years.

Birmingham are preparing for life in the third tier of English football for the first time in 30 years following a disastrous campaign which culminated in relegation from the Championship last season. They went through four separate manager’s in the process, with John Eustace, Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett unable to keep them in the division. Former Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has been left to pick up the pieces and lead a summer rebuild, with the club’s very ambitious ownership having already commenced an overhaul of the playing squad.

Rangers, meanwhile, have tested themselves against high-profile opposition so far this summer, with games against Eredivisie giants Ajax and Premier League heavyweights Manchester United both ending in defeat. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils made the journey north to Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with goals either side of the interval from ex-Rangers loanee Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill sealed a 2-0 victory for United.

The Light Blues also learned who they will face in the Champions League third qualifying round after the draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon earlier this week, with Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or FK Partizan (Serbia) standing in their path for a place in the play-off round. And Clement will hope his players can notch their first win of their pre-season preparations tonight.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Birmingham City v Rangers take place?

The pre-season friendly will take place at St Andrews @Knighthead Park, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will NOT be broadcast live on television in the UK. However, there will be match highlights available on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is expected to don the captain’s armband for a second consecutive match against another of his former clubs tonight, while Rabbi Matondo may have put himself in pole position for a start after impressing as a second half substitute against Manchester United last weekend. Boss Philippe Clement is likely to rotate his squad and a much-changed starting XI is expected, with the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Kieran Dowell, Ross McCausland and fit-again striker Danilo all in line to feature from the outset.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin hasn’t travelled with the squad due to injury, which has ruled him out of action for around five weeks, while Sam Lammers continues to train with the B-team. Todd Cantwell and James Tavernier will also miss the clash, but Connor Goldson HAS made the trip down south amid strong links with an imminent transfer to Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Birmingham City could hand a debut to latest signing Christoph Klarer, while Lee Buchanan sat out of Saturday’s trip to Shropshire due to carrying a slight injury. Former Hearts defender Alex Cochrane and Gers-linked centre half Dion Sanderson will be familiar names to the travelling support.

