Former Rangers man training in Dubai as free agent hunts for new home

Ryan Jack. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers cut ties with the player at the end of last season

Recently departed Rangers man Ryan Jack has been spotted training in the Middle East as he searches for a new club, as per a report by the Scottish Sun. He is currently a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He is keeping fit with Elite Sports Performance in Dubai. Defender James Tavernier, who remains under contract at Ibrox, has used also the company in the past during pre-season.

Jack, who is 32-years-old, saw his contract at Rangers expire at the end of last season and subsequently parted company with the Glasgow giants. His deal officially ran out in late June and he is now available for nothing.

The Scottish Sun’s report has mentioned the fact he has been linked with both Dundee and Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege. However, he is yet to make a concrete decision on where he will be going next.

Dundee boss Tony Doherty has recently confirmed his interest in the player and said, as per the Press and Journal: “I’d love to think so. I love Jack, he’s a fantastic footballer and a brilliant person. But I’ve not had any conversations with Jacko. If you are getting linked with that type of player then…. But it’s just speculation.”

Rangers signed Jack in 2017 and he went on to become a key player for them in the heart of midfield. He went on to make 210 appearances in all competitions and scored 16 goals, two of which came in the last campaign.

The Scotland international, who has 20 caps under his belt so far in his career, helped the Gers win the title under ex-boss Steven Gerrard back in 2021. He also won the Scottish Cup 12 months later.

Jack also helped his previous team reach the Europa League final a couple of years ago. They were beaten by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Sevilla in the end though.

After his exit from Rangers was confirmed, he took to social media to post the following message on his Instragram page: "Now the season is done and dusted I would just like to say it’s been absolute honour and privilege to wear the @rangersfc badge over the last seven years it has meant so much to me.

"From growing up as a fan and having a dream to go and live that dream has been a crazy roller coaster and one that will live with me for the rest of my life."

Kemar Roofe, Jon McLoughlin, Borna Barisic and John Lundstram also followed Jack out of the exit door at Rangers. The latter two have signed joined Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, whilst Roofe and McLoughlin remain available.