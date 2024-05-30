Rangers will attend the TransferRoom summit in Mexico in June (Image: TransferRoom)

Brazilian left-back Jefte has already signed a long-term deal and he could be followed in the door at Ibrox by Chilean international Thomas Galdames.

Rangers will step up their summer recruitment drive by attending a transfer summit in Mexico next week, it has been reported.

Ibrox officials - who has utilised the event to snap up players in recent years - will head for Cancun after previously having a presence at last November’s TransferRoom meeting in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. It’s believed that directly led to the loan capture of Oscar Cortes from French side RC Lens in January.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers will send a representative to check into the convention in the popular Mexican tourist spot on Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

The Gers have already drafted in Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense and they have also been linked with Chilean international Thomas Galdames - who is due to play his last game for Godoy Cruz in Argentina this week - in the last 24 hours. The duo may lead the start of an Americas invasion after catching the eye of transfer chiefs.

Manager Philippe Clement is searching for a number of reinforcements in several areas of his squad and it seems the South American market remains one they are keen to exploit ahead of jetting out for the event - dubbed the ‘speed-dating’ of football transfers.

The format of the event involves a series of 15-minute one-to-one meetings in which club representatives and agents from across the globe speak directly about possible transfer dealings. Over 100 clubs and football agencies will be joining Rangers - including the likes of Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Miami and UNAM Pumas.

