The EFL Championship side have already lost two of their top talents amid a cash crisis

Rangers are reportedly set to raid stricken EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday once again - this time for a new up-and-coming goalkeeper.

Ibrox boss Russell Martin has already landed winger Djeidi Gassama from the crisis-hit Owls in a £2.5million deal last week and now reports south of the border claim the Light Blues are after another player.

Gassama could reunited quickly with his former Hillsborough team-mate Pierce Charles, with the 19-year-old understood to be on a shortlist of goalkeeping options being looked at by Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Martin has made no secret of his intention to bolster Rangers’ shot-stopping department ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and Charles is being monitored closely, with the player said to be keen on making the move to Glasgow.

It appeared as though a loan swoop for Brighton No.2 Carl Rushworth was the direction the Govan giants were going down, but that is now off the table with attention turning to Charles’ potential availability.

Capped eight times by Northern Ireland, Charles - brother of Southampton star Shea - made 13 appearances for Wednesday last season. He still has two years left on his current deal.

Charles tipped for Euro stardom by ex-Ibrox star

The teenager has already made a positive impression on ex-Gers star Josh Windass, whom he plays alongside in South Yorkshire. Windass was effusive in his praise of the player and has tipped him for European stardom.

Speaking recently on the Open Goal podcast, Windass admitted: “He’s the best player in the world. He’s 19. If he doesn’t play for Barca, Juventus, Bayern - one of those teams - I’ll be flabbergasted.”