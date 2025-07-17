The star counts Everton and Wolves amongst his former clubs and is wanted by Rangers.

One pundit has urged Rangers to pull out the stops for an enforcer at the back - but senses a star is keen to leave the club this summer.

The Light Blues are gearing up for the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos next week, with defence an area they want to bolster. Conor Coady is one man they want to bring into centre-back territory and are looking to get him out of Leicester City in time for the Greek battle.

Former Rangers player turned pundit Derek Ferguson is all for that move, as Coady comes armed with experience at Wolves, Everton plus the England national team. He believes the experienced ace would be able to help James Tavernier in terms of leadership.

Conor Coady to Rangers backed

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “He’s a leader and looks fit still, despite his age. It’s an absolute no-brainer. They’ve brought in some younger defenders who look more like project players, so you need leaders alongside them.

“It’s why James Tavernier will also have a part to play this season. Rangers have to get the mix right and Coady would be a brilliant signing alongside some of these others.”

Meanwhile, players continued to be linked with the exit door and one of them is Hamza Igamane. Lille have been strongly rumoured to be in for him and with Cyriel Dessers’ future also in doubt in terms of attackers, it’s Igamane who Ferguson feels is no longer happy at Rangers. Currently, Rangers have Igamane and Dessers to call upon alongside Danilo. Wingers are also on the agenda for new head coach Russell Martin as he looks to upgrade what he has in attack.

Hamza Igamane tipped for Rangers transfer exit

He added: “[Igamane] has not played in a couple of the friendlies now, and that tells me he’s probably wanting to avoid injury. It gives the impression to me that he’s not too happy at Rangers, to be honest with you, and you can perhaps take that back to the end of last season when he wasn’t starting.

“He’s not a happy bunny, and I get the feeling that the culture in Scotland plays a part in that. If he’s offered the chance to leave, I just feel he’d jump at it right now. I think they could both go. You look at Dessers’ stats and they’re very good. Teams will look at that. At 30 years old, he still has a few years ahead of him. If Rangers can get £5m, they take it.“

Ferguson added: “I just think he’s a young guy who’s come in from a different culture, and we can’t be too quick to judge. It’s interesting to hear what Billy Dodds says about the valuation. You’d imagine a middle ground will have to be found. Rangers have made mistakes in the past in letting players go on the cheap, and they won’t want to go down that route with Igamane.“