Rangers look set to miss out on top summer transfer target Metinho with Swiss outfit FC Basel close to finalising a permanent deal for the Brazilian ace.

The Ibrox side were strongly linked with a move for the £5m-rated attacking midfielder, whose style of play has been likened to that of ex-Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba.

The 22-year-old helped Champions League-bound Basel clinch a Swiss cup double last season before returning to his parent club in France, Troyes where he remains under contract until next summer.

The Gers’ new American owners had identified Metinho as a player they were keen to invest in prior to completing their takeover of the Govan giants and were hopeful of getting a deal done before Russell Martin’s men face Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers on July 22.

They had reportedly stepped up their interest earlier this month but faced increased competition from the Swiss side, who vowed to do everything they could to bring him back.

Troyes paid £4 million to sign Metinho from Fluminense in 2021, but he's since had three different loan spells; one with Lommel SK in Belgium, a second in the Netherlands with Sparta Rotterdam before moving to Switzerland in January.

And he now looks almost certain to leave the French second-tier club on a permanent basis with Fabrizio Romano confirming on X that will be the case.

The transfer guru said: “FC Basel agree permanent deal to sign Metinho from City Group as new midfielder. The player will be in Switzerland today for medical tests and contract signing.”

Ex-Rangers frontman joins Scottish Championship side

Elsewhere, former Rangers striker Nicky Clark has signed a one-year deal with Scottish Championship side Ross County.

The 34-year-old was most recently at St Johnstone and had previous spells at Dundee United, Dunfermline and Queen of the South. He has racked up over 500 appearances in Scottish football.

Staggies boss Don Cowie was delighted to land the veteran frontman’s signature. He told the club’s official website: “We are delighted Nicky has joined us, as he is a player we’ve always admired.

“We are all well aware of the goal scoring qualities Nicky will bring to the club due to us being on the receiving end of it several times over the years. Nicky is a proven goal scorer and brings great experience to our group.”