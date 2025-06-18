Rangers are in pursuit of this Premier League player as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

With new owners overseeing their first transfer window and a new manager preparing for his maiden season in charge, Rangers are entering exciting territory this summer.

Some significant changes are expected to unfold at Ibrox as Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises have mapped out their mission to close the gap on Celtic. Their Old Firm rivals enjoyed a runaway route to the Scottish Premiership title last season. While Rangers sometimes struggled for form, the Hoops breezed to their fourth consecutive title. To rub salt further into Rangers’ wounds, Celtic finished a hefty 17 points clear of their opponents.

As Rangers and their owners look to bridge the gap once again, a number of intriguing targets have appeared on the radar.

Rangers ‘make contact’ with Premier League defender

The Gers are looking to bolster multiple areas within their squad this window. Addressing the backline, the Light Blues have ‘made contact’ with Premier League club Bournemouth over a deal for full-back Max Aarons.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who report that Rangers are looking to sign the 25-year-old on loan after he spent the second half of last season with Valencia. However, Bournemouth are leaning more towards a permanent sale for Aarons, who is under contract with the Cherries until 2029.

Aarons is a right-back by trade but he can also operate at left-back. Unsurprisingly, he is on the radar of other clubs in both the EFL Championship and overseas.

The 25-year-old had seriously limited time on the pitch last season and will surely be eager to start a new chapter and establish himself as a starter. Aarons was limited to just nine appearances for both Bournemouth and Valencia, spending most of his time on the bench as an unused substitute.

Other Rangers transfer pursuits

Rangers remain heavily interested in free agent Kwame Poku, who is still weighing up his options ahead of a new move this summer. The winger is in very popular demand right now as clubs swarm in attempt to sign him following the end of his contract with Peterborough United.

The Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has warned that Rangers are up against stiff competition for Poku’s signature. More than 20 clubs are in the running for his signature, according to Fry.

“Kwame’s out of contract and to my knowledge he’s speaking to 26 clubs, home and abroad, and he’ll go wherever he wants to go,” Fry told Mail Sport (via Daily Record). “I spoke to him on Friday morning but he’s not decided where he wants to go at the minute. He’s such an exciting player. Wherever he goes, he’ll be a fans’ favourite.

“He spent a couple of years at Colchester and we took a punt on him. We have had a lot of offers for him that we’ve turned down because we wanted to get promotion. Now he has the choice.

“I’ve had loads of clubs from Portugal, Belgium, Germany on about him as well as loads of clubs in England. I was asking clubs for £5 million and £5 million in add-ons when they were interested previously. He has that potential, he’s that good a player.”