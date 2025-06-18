Here are some of your latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is officially open and that means a breeding ground for Rangers and Celtic transfer rumours to run wild.

Attention is not on the market this Wednesday for the Light Blues as they look to see who they will get in Champions League qualifying. New head coach Russell Martin will hope for a favourable draw to get his reign off to a flyer while Celtic continue to hunt new recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are said to be closing in on some key targets as the shopping season ensues. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs, including Aston Villa interest in a man at Ibrox while former faces on both sides of Glasgow get set for a blockbuster battle.

Nico Raskin to Aston Villa update

Belgian midfielder Nico Raskin is a prime asset at Rangers and his ascension into his nation’s national team is said to have caught the eye at Aston Villa. According to reports in the country, it’s claimed that talks between Aston Villa and the player’s entourage are already said to have been initiated, with a suggestion that national team coach Rudi Garcia is ready to endorse the move. That is because he hopes Raskin would be able to form a close bond with Aston Villa’s Belgian midfield duo, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder said of his future last month: "I've been enjoying myself this season and it's not so often that you can enjoy yourself in a club, so I'm really happy here. I've got two more seasons in my contract, so as long as the club wants me, I'll be here and then we'll see what happens."

"It's going to be a big change in the summer, so who knows what's going to happen. I don't know. We need to be successful next season. We're coming back on the 23 of June, so it's not that far away. We need to plan the pre-season and all this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rangers and Celtic pair to battle in Champions League

Some added spice has been injected into the first qualifying round of UEFA’s top competition after Northern Irish side Linfield were drawn to face Shelbourne of the Republic of Ireland. Linfield are managed by ex Rangers striker David Healy while Shelbourne boss Damien Duff started his senior coaching journey at Celtic as he joined Neil Lennon’s backroom during his second stint in charge.

There was a 20% chance of the two teams meeting and the football gods duly obliged. The first leg is in Dublin on 8/9 July and the second in Belfast a week later. This pairing of sides from the north and south met in the final of inaugural Setanta Cup competition Linfield running out 2-0 winners. Both will still have a long way to go to make the league phase of any of Europe’s top competitions but Shamrock Rovers impressed in the Conference League in term 24/25 while Linfield have been in that frontier at the play-off stage.