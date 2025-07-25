The 34-year-old Dutch international has left PSV Eindhoven and was linked with a summer switch to Ibrox

Rangers-linked Luuk de Jong has played his last game for PSV Eindhoven - with the veteran striker set to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career by heading to the Middle East.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has reportedly reached an agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on a 12 month contract with an option to extend his stay for another year.

Once of Barcelona and Newcastle United, De Jong was touted as a potential target for the Light Blues this summer after having the number nine jersey taken off him by PSV boss Peter Bosz.

He had been training on his own away from the first-team at the Dutch club’s training ground earlier this month and did not travel to a pre-season camp in Germany. He’s now left the Eredivisie title winners, but is not expected to be without a club for long.

Ex-Ajax manager Bosz moved quickly to bring in a replacement for De Jong in the shape of Alassane Pléa from Borussia Monchengladbach after it became clear he was resigned to losing his experienced skipper for nothing when his contract expired at the end of June.

And his departure after three successful years in Eindhoven was all-but confirmed when fellow striker Ricardo Pepi was allocated the No.9 shirt ahead of the upcoming season.

De Jong told to make the ‘right choice’ as he considers next move

Speaking to ESPN earlier this week, USA star Pepi admitted he wants his former teammate to make the “right choice” as he weighs up his next move. He said :“I don't want to bother him [De Jong] at the moment, because I know he's figuring out what career path he wants to take.

“I'm sure the club has discussed it with him. I trust he'll make the best choice for himself. We've always had good conversations. We have a good relationship.”

A move to Saudi Arabia will present a fresh and exciting challenge for the prolific marksman, who established himself as a key player for PSV both in Europe and on the domestic front.