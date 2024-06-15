Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | Getty Images

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title in this past season and will be hoping to retain their crown next year. They have the chance to bring in some new signings now the new transfer window is open for business.

Rangers came 2nd behind their rivals and will be hoping to pip them to top spot next time around. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair…

Winger latest

Celtic winger Rocco Vata continues to mull over his long-term future at Celtic. The Hoops are keen to keep hold of him for longer and have offered him an extension.

The 18-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and appears to be a wanted man right now. His contract expires at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become available to snap up for other teams.

He has been a key player for Celtic’s B team in the Lowland League over recent times and has also made six first-team appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ side to date, chipping in with a single goal.

The teenager has a number of offers on the table though ahead of the next campaign. His father, Rudi, has said, as per The Irish Mirror: "“Rocco is a very unique boy. He has had 15 offers from 15 different clubs right now and he has still not decided where he wants to continue with his future.

“He is analysing his options. He was born with freedom, Rocco, and he chose to become a footballer. As his dad I only try to keep him right.”

He added: “There are no less than seven or eight Serie A clubs who have shown interest in Rocco. There are English clubs for sure, there are clubs in Spain for sure, and Celtic also, it is there.

“They are the mother club and there are still negotiations going on. After (the Under-21s window) I will speak with Rocco and see what he thinks and what he feels.”

Rangers target latest

Rangers target Connor Barron will make a decision regarding his future next week, as per the Daily Record. The Gers are keen to snap him up when his contract at Aberdeen expires at the end of the month.

They will need to see off competition from Italy and from the English Championship to get him though. Swansea City, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City are all also keen to land him ahead of next term.

Barron has been on the books of the Dons for his whole career to date and was loaned out to Brechin City and Kelty Hearts to get some experience under his belt.