Former Rangers striker discusses his career highlight ahead of summer transfer move

Former Ranger striker Calum Gallagher playing for St Mirren in 2017 (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The ex St Mirren forward and Dundee United youth player will join Arbroath this month after five years with Airdrieonians.

Former Rangers striker Callum Gallagher has said that winning the PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year in 2023 ranks as the highlight of his career as he says farewell to the Diamonds after five successful seasons.

The 29-year old is joining Arbroath this summer having been with the North Lanarkshire club since 2019 and having scored 71 goals in 177 appearances. He played a key part for the club as they gained promotion to the Championship and won the Challenge Cup last season.

In his youth career, Gallagher initially spent time in Dundee United’s academy and then with Giffnock Soccer Centre in his hometown before being snapped up by Rangers in 2010. He would go on to make his debut for the Ibrox club in the 2013/14 League One season as well as a handful of other appearances.

He also played once for the Gers the following season in the Championship but the bulk of his time was spent away from the club on loan at Alloa Athletic, East Stirlingshire and Cowdenbeath. He then had spells at St Mirren and Dumbarton before joining Airdrie.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Gallagher said: “The promotion was a big highlight obviously and that just encapsulated the trajectory of the club and the ambition of the club at the moment. I was probably the last remaining part from that bygone era, if you will. When I arrived in the hybrid set-up [in 2019], we were trying to get the club to the Championship.

“That was the aim, that was the goal and what the hybrid system was all about. There’s a few goals in there that were special. The winner at Falkirk in 2019 in my first season there, which kick-started the belief that we could challenge for League One and we didn’t need to fear anyone.

“Regardless of level, if you are ever the best player out of 300 people over a calendar year it is something to be really proud of and I am. In terms of personal achievements, it is definitely the highlight of my career. I was surprised to win it. I thought one of the Dunfermline boys would win it, particularly Kyle Benedictus, so it was really special.