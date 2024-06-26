Rangers have lost a key member of their coaching staff. | Getty Images

The Moroccan striker is poised to be become Philippe Clement’s latest summer signing.

Incoming Rangers signing Hamza Igamane has the potential to make the club millions, according to former Hibernian and Morocco star Merouane Zemmama.

The 21-year-old frontman is poised to become manager Philippe Clement’s fifth summer recruit, with a £2million transfer fee believed to have been agreed with FAR Rabat - a figure his countryman Zemmama believes the youngster could easily double in value further down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Igamane - who was congratulated by royalty after helping Morocco to their first African title - is expected to be named in his country’s squad for the Olympics next month, with scouts from across the globe due to flock to Paris to assess the best Under-23 players on show.

Loading....

And ex-Hibee Zemmama reckons Igamane could attract some top clubs this summer if he impresses against Argentina, Ukraine and Iraq during the tournament, which is why he feels the Gers early move to land his signature could prove to be a masterstroke. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “Morocco have qualified for the Olympics and if they do well it’s inevitable their players will be watched by bigger clubs. If Hamza plays in the Olympics and does well, the valuation of him will change dramatically. It could turn out that Rangers have done some really clever business by signing him now.

“Qualifying for the Olympics is a big thing in Morocco. This is the first time the country have ever qualified in the last three competitions. Hamza was in the squad for the African Under-23 Cup of Nations last year. He went on as a sub in the semi-final, which was played in his club Far Rabat’s stadium, but he got injured, had to be substituted and missed the final.

“But Morocco still went on to win the trophy and qualify for the Olympics. After they won the cup the squad were presented to King Mohammed VI to be congratulated. The squad going to the Olympics hasn’t been named yet, but I’d be surprised if Hamza isn’t in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zemmama continued: “Hamza going to Scotland has been big news in Morocco. Many players from here go to France and Belgium, but going to Scotland has been very interesting here. Rangers are a massive club on the European stage, so it’s good for football here that a club like that has scouted one of our young players and signed him.

“I believe Hamza will succeed in Scotland. He’s a player who is going to be ideal for the style of football. I work at a football club and after the transfer was done, the coaches there were asking me how I thought he would do in Scotland. But I genuinely think he will do well there.

“Hibs fans - the ones who are old enough - will recall I was a smaller player who tried to use skill. But Hamza is a big, strong guy who will be ready for the physical side of football that exists in Scotland. That won’t worry him at all. He has good technique for a striker, but he’s a powerful boy and he’ll actually be looking forward to testing himself against the kind of hard defenders that you have in Scotland.