Rangers look set to miss out on one of their transfer targets after his recent comments.

Rangers have gotten their transfer window off to a strong start and continue to be linked with potential new recruits as they look ahead to another competitive season in the Scottish Premiership.

The Light Blues have signed the likes Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and soon-to-be Hamza Igamane but it doesn’t look like they are finished just yet. Boss Philippe Clement and co have other names in the pipeline and there is still a long stretch left of the window for them to get extra deals over the line. However, it looks like they are set to miss out on a striker they have been monitoring.

Rangers have recently been keeping an eye on Albion Rrahmani of Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest and co-owner Victor Angelescu even recently discussed that he believes there is an ‘80 percent chance’ the forward will leave the club. However, an update from the player himself seems to have put the record straight regarding any potential rumours or uncertainties.

Rrahmani is preparing for his second season with Rapid and his first under new manager Neil Lennon. The former Celtic man is back in a managerial role after 18 months, following his sacking from Cypriot outfit AC Omonia.

Rrahmani has pledged his commitment to Lennon and to Rapid, stating he is ‘100 per cent’ focused on the team and the task at hand, while praising Lennon’s managerial approach. He also admitted that if he was to make a move, he will be holding out for a team within the top five leagues in Europe.

“I will fight for this team until the end. I will fight for the fans, for them to support us unconditionally. The new players are very good and we have a strong team now. Mr Lennon is a very good coach, with a very good game philosophy, which will help us to be better and better,” the 23-year-old told press in Romania.

“I hope to reach the top five leagues in Europe. If a team offers something interesting for the club, I will talk to Mr Sucu [Rapid Bucharest owner], and if the offer is also in the interest of the club, I will make a choice. For now I am the Rapid player and I will give 100 per cent for the team.”