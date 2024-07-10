Celtic closing in on finally completing first summer signing

Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

Latest Celtic transfer news as they prepare for the start of the new season

Celtic appear to be edging closer to a deal for Benfica’s Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan with the Hoops and there is said to be an option to purchase him in the region of £6million.

As per a report by the Daily Record, news from Portugal suggests Celtic have now struck an agreement. Final details including a potential sell-on clause are now being ironed out as Brendan Rodgers’ side look to get a deal over the line before they fly to America for pre-season next week.

Bernardo was a hit during his temporary spell at Celtic Park and landing him would be a big statement of intent.

Rodgers is a big fan and said earlier this year: “I’m delighted with the emergence of Paulo. There is an agreement with the club, an option for us to activate that, if we want to do it.

"He came in and gradually he has learnt the principles of our play. Leading into the Rangers game last month I knew he was going to start and we wanted to give him a run of matches. He’s been fantastic.

“And he has got an old head on young shoulders. He’s a top professional. I can see him emerging and growing now as a person, feeling more confident amongst the players.

"He now has real clarity in how we play and how we work - and you see his game flourishing. He’s been excellent and I expect him to get better.

“We’ll assess it. I’ll sit down with him at some point towards the end of the season and take it from there. Do we know the fee involved? Yeah.

"But clearly the player would have to agree as well, it’s a two-way situation. But I can see Paulo is really enjoying his time here.

"He is improving and developing. Is the fee realistic? I’m not going to say what it is but, absolutely, otherwise it wouldn’t be in place.”

Bernardo has risen up through the academy at Benfica and has been a key player for them at various different youth levels over the years.

The Portugal youth international broke into their B team back in 2019 and made 38 competitive appearances, chipping in with seven goals. He has also featured for the first-team on 26 occasions.

Prior to his move to Celtic, he had a loan spell at Paços de Ferreira and scored two goals in 13 games.

He was given the green light to move to Scotland just over 12 months ago and found the net on four occasions in 33 outings.

The Hoops are being patient with their recruitment as they look to bring in the right type of characters.

Bernardo slotted in nicely into their team and they are now reportedly hoping to land his signature.