Rangers are one of three clubs battling to complete the signing of defender Ben Johnson, who is set to quit West Ham United upon the expiry of his contract.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old full-back will depart the London Stadium amid strong interest from various clubs, despite efforts from Hammers chiefs to convince him to extend his stay.

Johnson - who can play in a number of different positions across the backline - had been expected to leave West Ham at the end of June, with the players said to keen to take advantage of his free-agent status by securing a long-term deal elsewhere.

His versatility is viewed as a major asset by Gers manager Philippe Clement, but EFL Championship side Leeds United and newly-promoted Premier League outfit Southampton also want Johnson, who has gained vast experience of the English top-flight.

It is understood late attempts were made by West Ham officials to extend Johnson’s contract, but he had already planned to move on. It was previously reported that the Ibrox side were ‘closely monitoring’ his situation and have asked to be kept informed of developments.

Johnson made 25 appearances for the Hammers last season, with 15 of those coming from the bench. He is eager to nail down regular first-team football, which is on offer at all three heavily linked clubs.

David Moyes utilised Johnson as a left-back, wing-back, midfielder and even as a winger with his energy as a substitute used to help see out games. He has been at West Ham since the age of seven and progressed through the academy system before making his 100th first-team appearance back in February.