Celtic and Rangers 'target' joins Hull City as Hoops favourite secures transfer

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | Getty Images

Celtic host Rangers this weekend in the latest Scottish Premiership round of fixtures

Celtic head into the game this weekend on the back of three league wins in a row to start the new season. They beat St Mirren 3-0 away in their last outing and are carrying momentum at the moment.

As for Rangers, they have seven points on the board so far and have won their last two on the spin. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Linked-winger secures move

Winger Abu Kamara, who was linked with Celtic and Rangers this summer, signed for Hull City on deadline day from Norwich City. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X earlier in August, the Hoops were ‘monitoring’ his situation at Carrow Road, whilst Football Scotland claimed he was a ‘target’ for the Gers.

However, nothing materialised in the end and he didn’t move to Glasgow. Instead, he has completed a late switch to East Yorkshire to join the Tigers.

Kamara, who is 21-years-old, became Hull’s last addition of the window and penned a four-year contract with Tim Walter’s side, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that. He rose up through the youth ranks at Norwich and was a regular for the Canaries at various different youth levels.

The England youth international went on to play six times for their first-team. He spent the last campaign on loan at Portsmouth in League One and picked up 10 goals and 11 assists to help them gain promotion to the Championship under John Mousinho.

Hull missed out on the play-offs by three points last season and will hope to reach the top six this time around. They made the shock decision to part ways with Liam Rosenior earlier this summer and brought in former Hamburg man Walter to replace him.

Celtic favourite secures move

Former Celtic winger Jota has signed for Rennes from Al-Ittihad. The 25-year-old has ended his time in Saudi Arabia and has switched to France on a permanent basis.

He moved to Celtic Park in 2021 on an initial loan deal that was later made a full-time transfer. He was a hit during his time in Scotland and scored 28 goals in 83 matches.

The attacker’s time in the Middle East hasn’t gone to plan though and he is now back in Europe. The former Benfica academy man only found the net on four occasions in the Saudi Pro League last term.

Following his arrival at Rennes, he has said: “I'm really happy to be here, to be part of an ambitious project with talented players. It was a fantastic opportunity for me. The club has done very well in recent seasons, and we're all going to fight together to get Stade Rennais back to the top of the table. I'm coming here with a lot of ambition.”