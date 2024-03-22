Gheorghe Hagi claims Rangers fans will see his son, Ianis performing "at his best" next season as he addressed rumours circulating online of a possible summer exit.

The Romanian international, who is currently on loan at Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves for the rest of the campaign, is under contract at Ibrox until 2026. Question marks remain if the 25-year-old playmaker will feature in new boss Philippe Clement's future plans due to the competition for places in his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hagi - who returned from a long-term injury last year - sought a loan move in search of regular first-team action after it became clear he would struggled for game time under previous Light Blues manager Michael Beale.

But his legendary father, who played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona during a glittering career - reckons his son would be happy to return to Glasgow this summer as he moved to shut down "false" rumours that he wants a move elsewhere.

"He comes after a year-long injury, don't forget!" Hagi Snr said. "So we can't see Ianis at his best now, but next year we will see him at his best.