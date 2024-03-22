Ronald de Boer (centre) has weighed in on Rangers.

Ronald de Boer insists "it's about time" Rangers are crowned champions Scotland again as he delivered a frank confession of the club's progress under Philippe Clement.

The former Barcelona, Ibrox and Dutch star has cast his verdict on the Scottish Premiership title race, with Rangers sitting a point behind rivals Celtic heading into the international break. The Light Blues have a game in hand to play against Dundee at Dens Park, which has been rearranged for Wednesday, April 10th with an 8pm kick-off time.

De Boer has been impressed by the sublime run of form his old club have been on under the Belgian boss domestically, having come through some challenging times earlier in the campaign. He reckons the Gers can be "proud" of their European exploits this season and has thrown his full backing behind Clement's side in their bid to wrestle back the top-flight title this term.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound's podcast previewing tonight's international friendly between the Netherlands and Scotland in Amsterdam, De Boer admitted: "Philippe is doing great, but the previous managers had their success like Gio (Van Bronckhorst) reaching the (Europa League) Final. Before that, Steven Gerrard also did really well.

"For me, everybody has played a part of the success where the club are standing now. Philippe is doing great, they were unlucky against Benfica but I still think they can be proud. And now they're fighting for the league title when previously Celtic were walking away with it at this stage of the season.