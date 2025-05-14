The Rangers interim leader has reacted to his side’s latest Premiership test

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson has provided an update on the future of Vaclav Cerny after their Premiership clash with Dundee United.

There was little room for rotation as the caretaker looked for a victory in what appears likely to be his final game in charge at Ibrox. Rangers came out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Cyriel Dessers and Nico Raskin, with Cerny subbed on what could be his last game at Ibrox in a telling move by Ferguson to get Cerny to see how appreciated he is in Glasgow. The winger is on loan from Wolfsburg until the end of the season.

The next time Rangers take to the pitch on a competitive basis at home will be in Champions League qualifiers this July. In the meantime, they continue to hunt for a new manager with Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti and Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl two of the names prominently linked of late.

Barry Ferguson on Vaclav Cerny’s Rangers future

Speaking to Sportsound after the United clash, Ferguson provided his take on what comes next at Rangers in terms of one member of the playing squad, with a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises also in the pipeline alongside sporting director Kevin Thelwell’s arrival. He said that what comes next with Cerny is unknown but there’s fact in that the Czech international is loving life in Glasgow

The caretaker commented: “I know he's loved his time here at Rangers. It's a special place to play football, with special supporters and it was just a case of, I thought he was tiring a wee bit, bring him off, round the applause and he lapped it up.

"What I do know is Vaz loves it here, he loves playing for the club, so we'll see what happens over the summer, but listen, he's had a brilliant season for us, he's been a big player for Rangers, he's certainly been a big player for me and again, he's another one that's been, he's been a joy to work with."

Rangers vs Dundee United reaction

Speaking on the game overall, with the club’s final game of what has been a disappointing season coming away at Hibs on Saturday, Ferguson added on getting his chance as boss: "It's easy to be in holiday mode but I demanded that wasn't the case, certainly, starting on Sunday. We got that monkey off our back with a win against Aberdeen and I just wanted it to continue tonight and I've got to give the players credit."

"It's been a brilliant three months for me, I've loved every single minute of it. I never thought it would ever happen, but I've come in and I've given it my all and so has my staff, and, to be fair to the players, so have they.

"We've had a few disappointing results as I said, but again, I've demanded from them to come back from poor performances and poor results and they've always done that for me, but in terms of the supporters, a brilliant reception going round there. The level of support from the staff inside Ibrox from the training centre and certainly from the fans inside Ibrox and also when I've played away from home, they've always got right behind me, so of course I appreciate that."