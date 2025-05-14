Danny Rohl is one of a number of names linked with becoming the next Rangers manager.

A former scout has provided his take on why Danny Rohl could be seeking a challenge like Rangers - and his Sheffield Wednesday angst is all down to one man.

The Light Blues are being strongly linked with Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti as they hunt a new manager, but he is not the only man on the agenda. It has been reported this week that Danny Rohl is another who could make the final shortlist amid dubiety over his future down south.

While well thought of at Sheffield Wednesday and contracted until 2027, he had had a strained relationship with owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri, working under a smaller transfer budget too. Mick Brown, an established former scout in England with the likes of Man Utd, has heard of Rangers’ interest but believes the Sheffield Wednesday exit murmurs can all be traced back to Chansiri.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Danny Rohl has a very good reputation. There’s a lot of uncertainty at Sheffield Wednesday after the end of the season, everybody’s future is up in the air from the manager to the staff. It’s all down to the owner and the way he has acted since taking over. It’s because of him that Rohl is looking to leave because he wants to get away from all of that.

“Whenever a job has come up, he’s being linked to it because he’s done a very good job there and there’s always going to be interest. Rangers are among those teams who have been having a look at him. They want to resolve their managerial situation so it doesn’t take up the whole summer. They need to establish a clear direction and the first step towards that is bringing in a new manager.”

What Sheffield Wednesday boss has said of future

Rohl told The Star in April of his future: “The chairman of the club knows my decision. This is important and the club know what is in my mind. I think today, tomorrow is not the day to speak about this, it is about after the season. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes. I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows not too late what is in my mind. From this point we carry on, I must say the players gave me a big, big lift on Monday (win v Middlesbrough) and it was great to see how much they invest and that we can win against big teams in this league. It was a good signal.

“I want to enjoy the game. My family is here, my kids are here. I think it is always special and from this point we have one more game at Watford. My first game was at Watford and what it means, let’s see. After 18 or 19 months now, I know how the club works.

“I know what we did in the last 18 or 19 months and I know what I can do - or what I could do - in the future and what is necessary for this. These are all the things. Finally, these are the reasons I put all the things together. I spoke with the club and now we will see in the final week, in the next days what it means and what we can and can’t do. For me it was important that I informed the club earlier on what is in my mind.”