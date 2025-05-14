Rangers are said to have named the Real Madrid coach as a contender for their next manager.

Guillem Balague has provided his take on the race to become Rangers’ next manager reaching Spain.

Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti is the name on fans’ lips at the moment as he is strongly linked with becoming Philippe Clement’s successor. Barry Ferguson is the caretaker for now but heading into a new era under 49ers Enterprises amid their proposed takeover, a new leader is being sought.

Son of Bernabeu boss Carlo, Davide is armed with experience at clubs like Napoli, PSG, Everton and Bayern Munich. Renowned European football expert Balague has stated what he knows for a fact about Ancelotti Jnr as his dad heads for Brazil’s national team, as he provided an exciting verdict on his stock.

Davide Ancelotti to Rangers latest

He told STV: “I would say he is one of the best coveted or most sought after assistants in the world to be converted into a number one. Because, of course, having been with Carlo Ancelotti as his assistant in different levels at Bayern Munich first, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid, he’s got a lot of experience. But what has happened, especially in the last two years at Real Madrid, is that he’s actually become what you can say is a first team head coach, while Carlo Ancelotti was the manager.

“So Carlo chose the starting eleven. He basically tried to balance the egos and didn’t fully work this season. But Davide was the one put in the work every day. Last summer, Sevilla approached him and he felt it wasn’t the right time. Also, Brazil approached both Carlo and Davide and they both said, ‘No, it just doesn’t feel right’, having won everything with Real Madrid.

“What I know for sure is that as it stands right now, despite all the offers that Davide’s getting, his first choice at the moment, unless something nice, as he says, comes out and convinces him otherwise, he will join Carlo Ancelotti with Brazil. So that’s as it stands from this moment.”

What would Rangers get from Davide Ancelotti

Balague insists the coach will need convinced on the right project for his first managerial job, whether that’s Rangers or places like Como, who have also been linked with him. He said: “I’m pretty sure that if somebody convinces Davide, with Como or Rangers or any of the other offers he’s got, he’s mostly attracted about going to the Premier League. He even considered six months back the Championship. But the kind of offers that he’s getting at the moment means that he actually wants a first division side.

“If that happens, then I think and say goodbye to Carlo. He’s ready to be number one. So you’re getting, teams that are in Serie A, that are in La Liga, and, you know, the Rangers interest is obvious. Davide knows football, understands football, explains it very well. He knows his role in the coaching staff that he’s had from being the third assistant or the fourth assistant to Bayern Munich, to actually be the head coach with Real Madrid, which tells you that this is not just the son having the luck on his side but somebody that knows what he’s doing.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple of times with him and he’s been very, very respectful. Sometimes you get in the biggest clubs, a different kind of attitude, but in the case of Davide, he’s humble and liked by everyone at the club. And as I said, very ready. He’s been ready now for months to jump as a number one. He certainly feels that, that he’s gathered since 2016. enough information, experiences, mistakes, things that he’s changed in the way that Carlo Ancelotti was working. That suggests that he can actually now go into the next thing.”