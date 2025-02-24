Rangers chief executive officer Patrick Stewart has finalised an interim coaching team after cutting ties with Philippe Clement

The post-Philippe Clement era at Rangers is underway with club officials spotted arriving at Auchenhowie on Monday morning alongside a host of downbeat first-team players.

Ibrox chairman Fraser Thornton and chief finance officer James Taylor were among the heavy hitters seen descending on the club’s training centre as they prepare to lay out a plan of attack following the decision to axe the Belgian boss last night.

It marks the start of what is set to be a whirlwind period off the pitch for Rangers as a successor blueprint is ironed out behind the scenes, despite returning to Scottish Premiership action in just over 48 hours time against Kilmarnock.

Issame Charai was part of Philippe Clement's Rangers backroom team. | SNS Group

Moroccan coach Issam Charai, who was appointed as No.2 to Clement less than a month ago, is understood to have overseen today’s first-team training session and will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s league clash with Killie at Rugby Park.

But according to the Rangers Review, coaches Alex Rae, Stephan van der Heyden and Colin Stewart will not be present having also LEFT the club after working under Clement as part of his backroom staff throughout his entire 16 month spell in charge.

Those departures left Charai - who replaced Andries Ulderink following his return to the Netherlands due to family reasons - as the most senior coaching on the books at Rangers. And it has now been confirmed that an official interim management team has been installed between now and the remainder of the season.

Chief executive Patrick Stewart has finalised a temporary coaching set-up led by legendary former captain and Hall of Fame inductee Barry Ferguson after he held a meeting with club chiefs this morning. He will be tasked with steadying the ship and is supported by Charai plus a trio of club legends - Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor who boast an impressive 40 domestic trophies between them.

It had been widely reported that Ferguson would take over the reins in the short-term and his older brother Derek - a former Gers midfielder turned pundit - reckons he possesses everything that his old side badly need.

Speaking to Ibrox News, he admitted: “A Rangers man through and through is for all to see, been out of the game for a while but you never know. I’m sure the club will sit down with the existing football staff to see what direction they take.”

talkSPORT had indicated that Dodds and McCann were both being eyed up to join him as part of the coaching set-up, which has now been confirmed.

A club statement released this afternoon read: “Rangers Football Club can today announce Hall of Fame member and former club captain, Barry Ferguson, is to become Head Coach of our men’s first team until the end of the season. Ferguson, who won five league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups across two spells at Ibrox, will be joined by coaches Issame Charai, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor.

“Brian Gilmour will remain with Rangers to continue to bridge the gap between the academy and the first-team. The ongoing football review will continue, and a new, permanent manager will be appointed in the coming months.”

Clement paid a quickfire visit to the Rangers Training complex earlier to say his final farewell after clearing out his desk amid the hasty nature of his exit, less 24 hours after being informed of the club’s decision to relieve him of his duties.

A club statement on Sunday evening after a day of boardroom meetings read: “Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men’s first-team manager, Philippe Clement. The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. A further update from the club will follow in due course..”

