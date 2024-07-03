Philippe Clement is edging closer to the signing of a talented young striker. | Getty Images

Rangers make strides in the transfer target and a former Celtic target finds himself searching for a new club once more

Rangers are quickly beginning to assemble a new-look team in the summer transfer window as Philippe Clement begins preparations for his first full season in the Ibrox dugout.

The signings of Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala have all been confirmed, with Mohamed Diomande’s loan move being made permanent.

But now it appears that another new face could be on the way with TeamTalk sources claiming that the signing of forward Hamza Igamane is imminent.

Rangers have held extensive talks with Moroccan outfit AS FAR over a deal for a number of months and it is widely reported that a fee in the region of £2.5m has been agreed.

TeamTalk also understands that the player will sign a five year deal at Ibrox after the 21-year-old’s work visa was successfully granted.

Igamane is regarded as an exciting talent, registering 16 goals and eight assists in 58 matches for AS FAR. He has also scored twice in eight appearances for Morocco’s U23 team and is dreaming of one day representing the World Cup semi-finalists at senior international level.

Given Igmane’s tender age and the league he is coming from it is currently unlikely that he will go straight into the starting lineup and it is likely that Clement will slowly implement the forward into the senior squad over the course of pre-season.

Rangers kick off their Premiership campaign with a trip to Tynecastle to take on Hearts on Saturday 3 August.

Former Celtic target leaves club

Last summer Celtic were one of the leading contenders to sign Bologna centre forward Sydney van Hooijdonk after his prolific loan spell with Heerenveen which saw him score 16 goals in 35 appearances during the 2022/23 season.

“Last summer, there was a bit. (Celtic) is a lovely club, and I am a fan of them as well,” Sydney van Hooijdonk told the Pink’ Un, confirming that Brendan Rodgers’ side had shown an interest back in 2023.

However, van Hooijdonk instead opted to join Championship side Norwich City on loan and told the outlet that ‘this league is at a higher level than that league.

“So I’m really happy to be here.”

Van Hooijdonk, as it transpired, wouldn’t be at Carrow Road for long and he ultimately failed to score in a disappointing loan spell which saw him make just 12 Championship appearances.

The reportedly £4m rated striker spent most of the season on the sidelines and even struggled to get on the bench for the Canaries with youngster Liam Gibbs being preferred.