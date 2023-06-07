The Ibrox side teased the new kit on their social media platforms on Tuesday ahead of the release date and fans have delivered their verdict.

Rangers have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2023/24 season - with the shirt receiving a mixed response from fans.

The Ibrox side teased the new strip launch on their social media accounts on Tuesday, releasing a short video clip with the tagline ‘Revolution Ready’ which gave supporters a glimpse at what they can expect Michael Beale’s new-look side to wear next term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can purchase the new Castore-designed replica kit, which features the Unibet sponsors logo emblazoned across the front of the jersey, straight away after it went on sale at 8am this morning at the club’s megastore at Ibrox Stadium and online. The short sleeve version is priced at £70 for adults and £55 for children, while the long-sleeved option is £75 for adults and £60 for children.

It is believed the slogan is in reference to one of the club’s biggest squad rebuilds led by Michael Beale this summer following a trophyless campaign as they bid to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title next season as well as trying to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive year.

It’s the fourth season of Rangers five-year deal with Liverpool-based sports manufacturer Castore, with the shirt likely to be worn for the first time during the pre-season friendly with Bundesliga 2. side Hamburg at Ibrox and for Allan McGregor’s testimonial match against Newcastle United in July.

On close inspection, the strip also features faint blue lines with a prominent red collar, while the Light Blues new all-yellow goalkeeping kit, featuring some black detailing on the collar, was shown off by new signing Jack Butland and is priced at £115 online. The away kit is yet to be unveiled but a light-coloured training jersey - predominantly white with a sky blue pattern - also appeared briefly on the Rangers Store App.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, supporters are divided on the new kit after several images were leaked online ahead of the official unveiling between 5.30pm and 7pm last night. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Not a standout by any means. They’ve had worse though”, while a second person commented: “Plain, boring and unimaginative. I’ll wait and see what the away tops are like but won’t be buying that one”, and a third stated bluntly: “Think I might be sick.”