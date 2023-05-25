Michael Beale’s side will take on the their long-standing Bundesliga 2 allies this summer.

Rangers have announced a pre-season friendly against German side SV Hamburg this summer as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

The Ibrox side have long-standing ties with the Bundesliga 2 outfit after revealing an official partnership in 2021 and Tim Walter will bring his team to Glasgow to face Michael Beale’s men on Saturday, July 22 with a 3pm kick-off.

Supporters will be hoping to catch glimpse of several new signings including former Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell who was confirmed as Beale’s first summer recruit ahead of the 2-2 draw against Hearts on Wednesday.

The match, which will serve as a strong pre-season test for the Light Blues, could also feature the likes of Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes with the trio all expected to have joined the club by the time the friendly comes around.

Rangers will be aiming to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title next season, and attempt to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

An intriguing clash against Hamburg, who still have an outside chance of earning promotion back to the German top-flight this weekend in their final fixture (currently occupying third spot and one point behind second-placed Heidenheim), will serve as a good exercise and will give Beale the opportunity to assess where his new-look squad is at.

The relationship between the two sides dates back to 1970 when the first friendly took place and the club have promised fans ‘a range of fan-based activities on and around the matchday, as both clubs join to celebrate the friendship and bond between both sets of supporters’.

Tickets for the match will be priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for kids with briefs going on sale to Season ticket holders from 10am Monday, June 12. A general sale will begin on Monday, July 3.

Beale will oversee an extensive revamp of his squad over the coming week, with five experienced players already heading through the exit door. Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander and Scott Arfield all said their goodbyes to fans last night.