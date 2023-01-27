Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash against St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Rangers and St Johnstone lock horns for the second time in the space of a week on Saturday with both sides meet on Scottish Premiership duty at Ibrox.

The Light Blues knocked the Perth club out of the Scottish Cup last weekend after full-back Borna Barisic’s strike on the stroke of half-time - the Croatian’s first goal in two years - sealing their progress to the last-16 of the competition.

Michael Beale remains unbeaten since taking the reigns in November, winning eight and drawing one of their last nine games across all competitions - scoring 20 goals in the process.

Borna Barisic celebrates putting Rangers in front at St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup with a brilliant strike. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Rangers have racked up an aggregate 10- scoreline in their previous four home league meetings against St Johnstone and will fancy their chances of stretching that winning streak against the visitors who arrive in Govan struggling for form after losing each of their last six matches.

A lack of goals has proved to be eighth-placed Saints undoing in recent weeks after a positive first half of the season, drawing a blank in front of goal in three of their last four fixtures. With confidence low in their camp, Callum Davidson will hope his players can replicate their 2-1 win over the Gers back in November.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at the national stadium...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs St Johnstone (Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 28th – kick-off 3.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Rangers 1/7 | Draw 21/10 | St Johnstone 16/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene highlights will be aired at 7.30pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Gordon Crawford, with Iain Snedden named as the fourth official. Nick Walsh is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Michael Beale confirmed playmaker Ianis Hagi will be included in the squad for tomorrow. The Gers boss stated: “It’s been a year since he has played a competitive game. He isn’t ready yet for 90 minutes, but I’m delighted to have him back”. January signing Todd Cantwell is also fit and ready to make his home debut.

Defender John Souttar “needs a little bit more time” to get up to speed and won’t be rushed back for this game, while Croatian frontman Antonio Colak is likely to feature after recovering from a calf problem. Kemar Roofe’s shoulder injury “has some mobility already” and is not far away from returning to training, while Ridvan Yilmaz has been pencilled in for a return in the coming weeks.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane was given a warm round of applause by his fellow team-maes after returning to training for the first time in over a year on Wednesday morning. The frontman has been sidelined with a serious knee injury and had been making steady progress in his rehabilitation over the last few weeks.

Veteran midfielder Murray Davidson has also trained this week, but Ryan McGowan is unlikely to be available due to the groin injury he sustained against Livingston earlier this month with the club still awaiting his scan results. Full-back James Brown is fully fit after being forced off with a knock last weekend.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Rangers manager Michael Beale has improved fortunes at Rangers but this ageing team is right at its ceiling.

Rangers boss Michael Beale believes the arrival of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City and the return to action of Ianis Hagi during a midweek bounce match has left his squad in a strong place heading into Saturday’s game.

He said: “We are in a good run of form, it was a big week for us last week. We needed to find our form as a football club again. I want the competition as we need a squad that can play 60-plus matches. It is unrealistic to expect players can play all of these matches.

“We are looking health up front and gettng numbers returning at the back. With Todd (Cantwell) it took time because we wanted the discussons to make sure it was the right time for everyone. We already have a fantastic player in place. We feel in a really strong place with Todd and Ianis available, they have been great in training. It gives us a lot of variety and competition for places.”

Callum Davidson:

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson cuts a frustrated figure during the 3-2 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was keen to stress the positives from his side’s Scottish Cup exit to Rangers last weekend, highlighting his players approach to the match as a platform to build on.

He said: “It was always going to be a tough te aganst Rangers, especially so early on in the competition. It is disappointing as it was one we wanted to progress in. I thought the attitude of the players was fantastic, they played with real positivity. It showed how much we wanted to win the game.