The Ibrox side will face a stiff challenge against one of the top-flight’s most in-form sides at present.

Second-placed Rangers entertain third-placed St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday with both sides determined to build on their promising early season league form.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men turn their attention back on domestic matters as they attempt to recover from their third straight Champions League group stage defeat.

The Light Blues went down 2-0 to Premier League side Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night to leave them with a mountain to climb having failed to register a single point in Group A after three matches.

Rangers defeated St Mirren on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership table. Picture: SNS

A welcome break from European football will see the hosts attempt to build on the 20 goals scored throughout the campaign so far, four of which came against Hearts at Tynecastle last weekend.

Red-hot Croatian striker Antonio Colak continues to find the net with consumate ease since arriving from Greek club PAOK in the summer, preventing Alfredo Morelos from a starting spot.

However, Rangers could not replicate their impressive display in the capital when they travelled south to face Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded Reds and Van Bronckhorst will hope to silence a few of his doubters by putting on a good showing against St Mirren.

The Buddies are eyeing a third victory on the bounce after recording impressive back-to-back home wins over league leaders Celtic (2-0) and Livingston (2-1).

Stephen Robinson’s side continue their climb up the table as they seek a sixth win in their last seven matches and securing maximum points in Govan would move them within touching distance and mount serious pressure on Rangers.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs St Mirren

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, October 8th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. However, BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

SPFL clubs are no longer allowed to sell non-televised home games as a pay-per-view option in the UK and Ireland after a temporary agreement with Sky Sports ended.

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 2/9 | DRAW 19/4 | ST MIRREN 12/1

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are strong favourites to bounce back from their midweek European defeat. Colombian Striker Alfredo Morelos is 10/3 favourite to score first in the match, with Antonio Colak available at 7/2. Malik Tillman is priced at 11/2, with Ryan Kent the value bet at 11/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh has been selected by the SFA to take charge of this match. He will be assisted by Frank Connor and Craig Ferguson, with Chris Fordyce named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs St Mirren?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could decide to freshen up his starting line-up with the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright and Ryan Jack all pushing for a place in the XI and some perhaps needing a rest.

Versatile defender/midfielder James Sands returns to the matchday after serving his one-match European suspension on Tuesday night, while striker Kemar Roofe is also nearing a return to the fold as the Jamaican steps up his injury recovery.

Tom Lawrence, John Souttar and Filip Helander are not expected to feature again until after the World Cup break, while Ianis Hagi could be out until 2023.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces a dilemma over whether to start Antonio Colak (left) or Alfredo Morelos at Anfield.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is expected to stick with a relatively unchanged line-up after another impressive victory last weekend, but powerful forward Jonah Ayunga misses out through suspension after being sent off against Livingston.

That could allow New Zealand international Alex Greive, who arrived back late from international duty last week much to his manager’s frustration, to return with fellow attackers Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy still nursing knocks.

Toyosi Olusanya is out with a broken foot, while the returning Alex Gogic tasted his first 70 minutes of action this season last weekend.