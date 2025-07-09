Rangers are preparing for the start of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers have delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard and Lyall Cameron, among others. They have the chance to bring in some more new faces this summer. The Gers also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed.

Russell Martin has been picked as their new manager ahead of next season. He was appointed as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement after Barry Ferguson's caretaker spell in charge. Their new boss has managed MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton in the past.

Rangers latest regarding Weslley Patati

Maccabi Tel Aviv have knocked back bids for Rangers target Weslley Patati as they hold out for a fee in the region of £8.6million, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record. The Gers have been linked with the attacker along with his teammate Dor Turgemann.

The 21-year-old is a man in-demand though and is wanted by AZ Alkmaar and some unnamed teams in the UAE. Patati is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from elsewhere. He rose up through the academy at Santos and rose up through their youth ranks. The forward then broke into the first-team as a youngster before moving away from South America.

The winger joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2024 and has since adapted well to life in Israel. He scored 12 goals in the Israeli Premier League in the last campaign and also chipped in with six assists. It remains to be seen at this stage whether they will be able to retain his services but for the moment, his team are holding firm.

Rangers update on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

As per the Daily Record, Birmingham City no longer want Rangers target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace. The Gers are believed to be interested in a swoop for the Premier League man. He spent last term with Sheffield United in the Championship and helped them reach the play-off final.

Rak-Sakyi, 22, is facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park right now and the Eagles have a decision to make on what to do with him next. He has played 10 matches for their first-team so far in his career. As well as the Blades, he has also spent time away at Charlton Athletic in the past to get some experience under his belt and boost his development.

After penning a five-year deal at Crystal Palace back in 2022, he said: “First I thank God for these opportunities. It feels amazing to have the club’s backing and faith like this in a new deal. Making my debut last season helped me strive to push on and continue to improve, wanting to play senior football whenever the opportunity came up. So I’m also really happy to be joining a club in League One this season, and know I can learn a lot at Charlton. I’m very grateful to both clubs.”

Meanwhile, their chairman Steve Parish added: “Jesurun is a very talented young footballer who has displayed a tremendous attitude while progressing swiftly through the club's ranks. We’re very confident that he has a bright future ahead of him, and this long-term contract is indicative of that.

“Going out on loan is an opportunity for Jesurun to further his development, regularly compete at a senior level and come back to Palace as a more rounded player. He knows it’s a fantastic opportunity and is committed to making the most of it.”