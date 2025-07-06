The Ibrox club has kicked their summer recruitment drive into life this week with five new signings already through the door

Rangers are targeting a double transfer swoop after being linked with moves for attacking duo Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Weslley Patati over the last 24 hours.

It has been a busy week at Ibrox with the club’s new American owners not hanging about in their quest to return the Light Blues to the top of Scottish football. They have splashed the cash in recent days with deals struck for ex-Bournemouth and Leeds United midfielder Joe Rothwell, former Peterborough defender Emmanuel Fernandez and Norwegian international Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town.

Full-back Max Aarons also checked in on a season-long loan, while midfielder Lyall Cameron made the move to Govan from Premiership rivals Dundee after signing a pre-contract agreement at the start of the year.

And after kicking their recruitment drive into life, Rangers are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon with head coach Russell Martin still in the market for at least another FIVE new additions.

It’s clear Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell have recently shifted the focus on to bolstering their attacking options with Crystal Palace outcast Rak-Sakyi and Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Patati the latest two names to have emerged on Rangers radar.

Rangers ‘keen’ on Crystal Palace winger

22-year-old wide man Rak-Sakyi spent the entirety of last season on loan at Sheffield United where he scored seven goals and contributed two assists as the Blades narrowly missed out on promotion to the English Premier League after losing to Sunderland in the play-off final.

He is not expected to be part of Oliver Glasner’s first-team plans at Selhurst Park going forward and will depart this summer after spending six years in South London.

Rangers are in the market for a replacement for loanee Vaclav Cerny, who returned to parent club VfL Wolfsburg at the end of last season and while their chances of landing Rak-Sakyi on a permanent basis appear to be slim with Palace reportedly wanting £10m to sell him, they could still explore a potential loan move initially.

Brazilian forward linked with Ibrox move

In addition, Rangers have also been mooted with an interest in 21-year-old Brazilian forward Patati, a teammate of Dor Turgeman who has been heavily linked with a move to Govan for some time.

According to multiple reports in South America, Patati - dubbed the ‘Brazilian magician’ by the Israeli club’s fanbase - is an option ‘being pursued’ by Rangers as well as Turgemen, who remains firmly on their list of targets.

Martin wants more reinforcements in the final third of the pitch amid ongoing speculation surrounding the futures of current strike pair Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

A lot will depend on securing major funds for the sale of Igamane, who is wanted by French side Lille. Much-maligned Dessers could also be on the move with AEK Athens likely to be his next destination.