The Scottish Premiership is back underway this weekend and Celtic have the chance to put even more daylight between them and those who have fell significantly away from this season’s title race. The Hoops are currently nine points clear of closest rivals Aberdeen, who had been going toe-to-toe with the reigning champions at the start of the season.

Rangers have significant ground to make up on Celtic and are currently two points adrift of the Dons. They will host Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday while the Bhoys prepare for an away clash with Dundee United on Sunday.

As we approach the new game-week and with the January window looming, let’s take a look at some of the latest Glasgow transfer news.

Rangers to demand ‘massive offer’ to sell 22-year-old

Hamza Igamane hasn’t been at Rangers six months yet and he is already attracting attention from clubs who are looking to do business with him in the new year. Ongoing reports have linked Everton with interest in the goalscorer as they look to pad out their attack and replace exit-linked Dominic Calvert-Lewin long-term.

However, it’s not going to be easy to pluck a player like Igamane from Ibrox. According to TEAMtalk, it will be a difficult ask to get a January deal over the line. The 22-year-old is a player who ‘holds huge potential’ and those at Rangers believe he is only going to continue to improve.

The report claims it ‘would take a massive offer’ to convince the Gers to sell up in January. However, a summer move could be a ‘different story’. Igamane remains a main choice under Philippe Clement but clubs may be able to make an approach at the end of the season. If not, ‘big money’ is required to facilitate a January move.

Celtic target will leave current club in 2025

Arsenal have made a decision on the future of Kieran Tierney and have ‘decided against’ using the option to extend his current contract in London. That’s according to David Ornstein, who has reported that the Scotland international will leave the club in the summer when his terms expire.

Once the January window opens, Tierney will be able to enter pre-contract agreements with non-English clubs, or potentially even leave permanently at the halfway point. Celtic have been credited with interest in the versatile defender for significant amount of time, so the news that they are in with a chance of signing him for free will be very welcome.

Tierney has been tipped for a return to his boyhood club for almost a year now. After rising through the ranks and spending four years as a senior in the Hoops side, he joined Arsenal in 2019 for a reported £25 million.