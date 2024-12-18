Rangers are currently sat in 3rd position in the Scottish Premiership table

Pundit Chris Sutton has said it is ‘strange’ that Rangers and Aberdeen haven’t agreed a compensation package for Connor Barron yet. The midfielder made the switch to Ibrox in the summer and penned a four-year deal running until June 2028.

Barron, who is 22-years-old, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Gers so far this season, 15 of which have come in the Scottish Premiership. Philippe Clement’s side are currently in 3rd place in the table behind rivals Celtic and Aberdeen.

Sutton has said, as per a report by the Press and Journal: “It is strange and probably tells us how far apart both clubs are at with their valuations. Aberdeen have lost a good player in Barron and will want every penny they can. They will want an absolute fortune.

“I know Barron wasn’t in Rangers’ starting XI for the Premier Sports Cup final but the better he does, the worse it is for Rangers in terms of how much they’ll have to pay. I can understand both sides of it. However, as is typical at this time year, they’ll probably now put it (tribunal) to after Christmas.”

Barron started out playing local football for Kintore United before Aberdeen landed him. He then rose up through the academy ranks of the Dons and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

The Scotland youth international was loaned out as a youngster away from Pittodrie at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts to get some experience under his belt in the lower leagues. He then broke into the first-team of his previous club and went on to play 76 appearances altogether, chipping in with two goals, before his contract expired at the end of last term.

‘Everything seemed right’...

After signing for Rangers, he said: “I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come. Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

“It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of. It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started.”

Clement continued: “We are thrilled to welcome Connor to the club. He’s a young talented player with the right mentality who’s already gathered a lot of experience in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe."

Meanwhile, Nils Koppen added: “It is important that young Scottish talents play a big part in the years ahead, and we are delighted to add a talented midfielder in Connor to the ranks at Rangers. He is a player that we have directly competed against on the pitch in recent years and, through his hard work and dedication, we believe he will prove a real asset to the side.”