Here are some transfer targets that Celtic have in mind this summer according to AI.

Celtic are summer shopping but who could they be going after in the summer transfer window?

Boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his ranks ahead of a Premiership title defence while seeking to enter the league phase of the Champions League. Shin Yamada is the latest addition and more could be on the way, but it’s anybody’s guess as to who those stars may be. So we asked AI to predict what will happen summer transfer window when it comes to Celtic.

From a Reo Hatate replacement to extra firepower up top, some interest possibilities have been raised. Here’s what Grok said.

Louis Munteanu (Striker, CFR Cluj)

Rodgers wants more than just Yamada in attack and the striker currently in Romania has been tipped as a possible option Grok said: “Seen as a potential replacement or competition for current strikers like Adam Idah, Munteanu’s goal-scoring ability makes him a target for Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Isak Jansson (Winger, Rapid Vienna)

Nicolas Kuhn has left Celtic for Como and there’s a gap on the flanks. Celtic are backed to raid Rapid Vienna again, where they signed Kuhn from, and find a replacement for him. Grok commented: “With Kuhn’s departure, Celtic are actively seeking a new wide player, and Jansson fits the profile of a dynamic, young attacker.”

Lennon Miller (Midfielder, Motherwell)

Hot property and likely on the move with a year left on his Fir Park deal, the teenager has already captained the Premiership side and impressed for Scotland in June. Boss Jens Berthel Askou said this month: “I think there’s been enough said about Lennon’s situation for now. I know and I understand and we appreciate all the interest there is around Lennon, and his future, and Motherwell as a football club.

“But I think for us right now it’s time to say, let’s look at it when something specific and concrete comes up, and when we’re ready to inform. That’s the last thing I will say now in terms of commenting on Lennon. And in general, when we have interesting players that might take the next step, we’re not looking for fast and quick solutions. We’re looking for the right solutions for the players and for the club long-term. Sometimes things move fast, sometimes it takes a little bit longer. That’s not always up to us to decide or to control. The market is lively, sometimes it’s crazy. And sometimes clubs are waiting or players are waiting for the right move.”

Grok said: “Miller is a highly rated prospect who could serve as a long-term investment in the midfield, potentially replacing players like Reo Hatate.”

Odsonne Edouard (Striker, Crystal Palace)

Rodgers has already had his say on this one but AI believes it’s one possible forward option for Celtic. It said: “Edouard’s familiarity with the club and proven goal-scoring record in Scotland make him an attractive option to strengthen the forward line.”

Tyler Morton (Midfielder, Liverpool)

Another midfielder, this time the Liverpool talent who’s seen as an ideal addition to the engine room, as per AI. Grok said: “Celtic are looking to reinforce their midfield, especially after losing Matt O’Riley to Brighton, and Morton could provide depth and quality.”

Dominic Calvert Lewin (Striker, unattached)

A free agent after time at Everton and with proven pedigree at Premier League level. Grok said: “As a potential free transfer, Calvert-Lewin represents a high-profile opportunity to bolster the squad without a significant transfer fee.”