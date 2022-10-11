Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are yet to get off the mark in Group A after suffering three straight defeats.

Rangers play host to Liverpool in the reverse fixture of their Champions League double-header, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s still to register their first points of the group stages.

The Ibrox club have been comprehensively beaten by Ajax (4-0), Napoli (3-0) and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds (2-0) on their return to Europe’s elite level for the first time in 12 years.

Last season’s defeated Europa League finalists have struggled with the step up in class this season, with Van Bronckhorst switching to a back five at Anfield to combat Liverpool’s attacking threat last week.

Darwin Nunez in action during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool and Rangers at Anfield

They did, however, secure a confidence-boosting 4-0 demolition win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, with Antonio Colak netting a brace for a third straight league match.

Although Ibrox has witnessed some big European nights in recent years, Rangers still face a huge challenge to overcome a fragile Liverpool side, who lost out 3-2 against Arsenal at the weekend.

Their mission is clear: Rangers must win in order to remain in the Champions League.

Victory for Liverpool, who effectively blew their chances of a domestic title challenge this term after dropping more points at the Emirates, could see them extend their three-point gap ahead of third-placed Ajax in Group A

With Napoli’s match against Ajax finishing before Rangers take on Liverpool, Klopp may have a watchful eye on events in Naples as they look to finish top of the section.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League - Group A (Matchday 4)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, October 12th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 7/1 | DRAW 4/1 | LIVERPOOL 4/11

According to the bookmakers, Liverpool are resounding favourites once again to leave Ibrox with maximum points on Matchday 4. Mohamed Salah is 7/2 favourite to score first in the match, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both available at 4/1. Roberto Firmino is priced at 5/1, with Rangers striker Antonio Colak the value bet at 11/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. He took charge of last season’s Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers in Seville.

Referee Slavko Vincic reacts during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and Hungary at Red Bull Arena

The experienced 42-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Koavcic, with Alen Borošak named as the fourth official. Matej Jug is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Liverpool?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed he has a fully fit squad to select from barring midfielder Glen Kamara who is a doubt after picking up a slight knock.

James Sands is available after serving his one-match suspension last week, with Alfredo Morelos is in contention to lead the line up front after returning to full fitness.

Kemar Roofe is back in full training but remains short of match sharpness, while Jon McLaughlin, Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Alex Lowry remain sidelined.

Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, Rangers' Croatian defender Borna Barisic and Rangers' German-born Croatian striker Antonio Colak take part in a team training session

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Bronckhorst said: “The squad is looking good. We have no fresh injuries, no new injuries. The only one who is a little doubt is Kamara but everyone else is good to go.

“We will expect John (Souttar) after the World Cup. I have a lot of sympathy for John. He brought the problem with him when he changed teams. We need to operate on him agains so he feels much better now.

“It’s always difficult to play with pain. It is the first time in many month that he is pain-free and he can do his rehab so hopefully that is the end of all the difficult times he had.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will travel to Glasgow without Colombian Luis Diaz after the winger suffered a knee injury during a collision with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in the first-half on Sunday.

French centre-back Ibrahima Konate made his first appearance of the campaign as a second half substitite after recovering from a knee problem, while Trent Alexander-Arnls is struggling with an ankle issue.