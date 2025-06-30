Rangers and Celtic both have the chance to bring in some new signings

Rangers will hope Russell Martin can bring the glory days back to Ibrox. He has been appointed as their new manager this summer. He last worked at Southampton down in England and guided them to promotion to the Premier League during his time there.

As for Celtic, they will want their dominance in the Scottish Premiership to continue over the coming years. Brendan Rodgers’ side will also want to improve in Europe. Both Glasgow teams have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months.

Rangers agree Zebedee Lawson deal

Rangers have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Zebedee Lawson, according to Football Insider. The prospect is poised for a move up to Scotland. The 16-year-old operates as an attacker.

The Gers could see him as someone to boost their development ranks. He made 13 appearances for the Seagulls’ Under-18’s side this past season. The teenager chipped in with three goals and one assist.

New Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh has recently shared this recruitment update: "This is an area where we will be really opaque. The window isn't something that just one thing that opens and closes the way it sounds like. There are lots of different concurrent things happening over the summer.

"The only thing I would say is that the club is in a different position this year, where we can be patient from a financial perspective. When there is the right opportunity, we will jump at it, and where it is right to be slow, we will be slow.

"The world of football is one where you acquire players and they move on for bigger fees. That is part of the financial model for any club. At any club that is not one of the top five in the world, players are not permanent, and players will at times move on, and clubs will make a fee for them, and it is good for the club and good for the players."

Former Celtic man Ben Doak in swap deal possibility

Liverpool could throw ex-Celtic man Ben Doak into a ‘swap deal’ with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, as per The Scottish Sun. The former Hoops player moved to Anfield back in 2022. He has since made 10 appearances for the Reds altogether, three of which have come in the league.

Doak, 19, played for Ayr United before his switch to Celtic Park. He then rose up the ranks and initially played B team football. The forward then featured on two occasions for the first-team before his transfer to Merseyside.

The Scotland international, who has six caps to his name, was loaned out to Middlesbrough last term. He was given the green light to link up with Boro on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. The Dalry-born man made 24 outings under the guidance of Michael Carrick and scored three goals.

Crystal Palace may well be his next destination if the reports are true. They won the FA Cup last month after beating Manchester City in the final. Eberechi Eze got their winner at Wembley.