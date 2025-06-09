A former Celtic player is being tipped to make a controversial Everton move from Liverpool this summer transfer window.

Everton are being tipped by a former scout to complete a shock move for an ex Celtic player this summer.

Fans of the Parkhead club keep an eye on a range of former players, whether it be those who soar to football’s highest heights like Jeremie Frimpong or some who’ve disappointed in life after Celtic. One tale of what could have been is Ben Doak, who left for Liverpool in 2022.

He has impressed out on loan at Middlesbrough over the last 12 months and that has sparked talk Everton could field a surprise offer to see him swap Merseyside rivals. While the nature of crossing the divide in Liverpool would prove thorny, former Toffees scout Bryan King reckons Doak would agree to the move, with the derby not an issue.

Ben Doak to Everton transfer backed

Speaking to Goodison News, the man who spent between 2008-2017 with Everton said: “I think Doak would agree to join Everton. I can’t see that being a problem. There have been many players who have played for both Everton and Liverpool. The question is, will he get more playing time with Everton?

“I can’t see Liverpool refusing to sell to Everton. They’ve worked well in the past; players have gone from Everton to Liverpool and vice versa. Big-name, international players. Therefore, I don’t think this will be a problem for a young player who would probably get more of a chance at Everton than at Liverpool at this moment in time.”

Doak was a top talent to emerge from the Celtic academy and Ange Postecoglou handed him big chances like an appearance in an Old Firm clash vs Rangers to try and tempt him into staying. That proved unsuccessful and he made his way to Liverpool, where Hoops favourite Virgil Van Dijk has been joined by another former Celtic player this summer, right-back Frimpong.

Ben Doak talent assessed

Scotland boss Steve Clarke knows how much of a talent the Liverpool man is. He said of Doak last year after victory over Croatia: "He's come into the team, he's shown a really positive attitude. He gives us something different to what we've had before. He gets the assist for the goal, could maybe have had a couple more, maybe have scored one himself. He's a young player we need to protect and look after but realise that he's good for now and hopefully for a long time in the future

Former Hoops coach Tommy McIntyre, who worked with Doak for a spell at Celtic, said of the club’s attempts to keep him in 2022: “Celtic did try their very best to keep him. They gave him that platform to perform on the big stage, but it was ultimately his decision. He was always highly thought of. It was only age that prevented me from bringing him in earlier to the B team, as you need to be 16. He wasn't with me long before Ange took him up to the first team. He's so exciting because he's a player that gets fans off their seat - when he gets the ball, he's so direct.

"He's got blistering pace and has a trick as well. He can get past people, he provides crosses into the box, he creates chances, he finishes. For someone so young to have that mental toughness is a great attribute to have. The way he approached things was incredible. He has a real wining mentality and you could see that with the way he played. He was a joy to work with."