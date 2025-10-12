The former Scottish Premiership referee has had his say on some controversial decisions

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Collum has spoken out for the first time about controversial VAR incidents, particularly involving Rangers’ defeat to Hearts and Celtic’s last minute win over Kilmarnock.

During Hearts’ 2-0 win at Ibrox, the Gorgie side were deserved victors, however there was some dubiety about their first goal. For Lawrence Shankland’s opener, the Hearts talisman handled the ball in the build-up before slotting the ball past Jack Butland. A lengthy VAR check followed and the goal was given however Collum doesn’t think this was the right call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish FA’s head of refereeing does however believe that Celtic were rightfully awarded a penalty against Kilmarnock. In a match that looked destined for a draw, Lewis Mayo handled the ball from close range in the box. Having waved play on originally, John Beaton was sent to the monitor, where he then gave Celtic a penalty which Kelechi Iheanacho converted.

Shankland goal ‘should’ve been disallowed’

Speaking alongside Gordon Duncan on Scottish FA’s VAR Review, Collum said: "in our opinion, this is clearly in the attacking phase of play and should've been brought back, I don't think it is a deliberate handball. I think the VAR is right in their assessment of that.

"What we need to talk about is it a punishable handball? For us, Lawrence Shankland's arm is too far out here. The arm is too far out from the body for it to be given; it's definitely in the attacking phase of play. It can't be a factual overturn. So this would've required the VAR to bring the referee to the monitor here. In our opinion, this goal should've been disallowed for a punishable handball in the APP (the attacking phase of play).”

In an action-packed affair at Ibrox, another controversial incident took place when Derek Cornelius has the ball in the back of the net, although John Souttar was adjudged to have fouled Hearts goalkeeper, Alexander Schwolow in the build-up. However, Collum believes Steven McLean got that decision right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You can justify the penalty’

When speaking of the penalty incident at Rugby Park, Collum believes the decision made by Beaton can hold up to scrutiny, but penalties for similar close-range handballs aren’t to be given in the future. He said: “It's a really debatable incident, this. The big thing for the VAR here is about the arm being up.

“If the shot goes direct and hits Lewis Mayo without a deflection, it's 100% a penalty kick. Even in this situation with this deflection, in law, you can justify the penalty. However, I've said from day one, we've spoken about stakeholders' views that nobody accepted this (as a penalty).

“The feeling is that this should not be punished going forward. Moving forward, if this exact same decision happened again, we do not want to award a penalty kick." Ironically, Celtic were on the receiving end of a dubious handball decision just weeks later, when Iheanacho’s goal against Braga was chopped off for touching his hand, despite replays showing he made very limited, if any contact.