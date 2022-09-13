The then Princess Elizabeth visited Ibrox alongside Prince Philip back in the 1940s.

Over 75 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II took a trip to Glasgow to visit Ibrox stadium, home of Rangers Football Club.

The Queen had a massive presence at Ibrox, even when she wasn’t there in person, with the Rangers dressing room having not one but two portraits of the Queen. One above where the players’ shirts are placed, and another just above the door.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from over 75 years ago, before she was Queen, show then Princess Elizabeth on the field at Ibrox in July 1947.

In photos recoloured by a picture recolourist on Twitter (@Andythephotodr), we can see the Queen at the park with Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, just a few short weeks after their engagement.

The pictures from July 1947 show Elizabeth in the park holding a bouquet of flowers in one of her earliest trips to Glasgow, while her then fiance Philip stands decked out in full military regalia.

The stop at Ibrox was part of a wider tour of the city where they also visited Glasgow Central Station.

On the tour around Glasgow they were accompanied by Princess Margaret.

It wasn’t the only time that Royalty visited the Ibrox pitch either. Eight years later Philip landed a helicopter on Ibrox turf to begin his visit to Glasgow.