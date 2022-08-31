Rangers have been tipped to make a move for Ross Barkley as the deadline approaches, and we have rounded up the latest.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Rangers have been linked with Ross Barkley ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The midfielder is still a free agent as the transfer deadline looms, and as we move into the second month of the season.

Barkley spent four years with Chelsea in all, though, one of those years was with Aston Villa on a loan spell.

The former England international agreed to leave Chelsea this summer, but he is still on the look out for a new club.

Rangers have been touted as a possible destination, and here we round-up what we know so far.

The report

The latest report comes from football.scotland, with the website’s deputy editor writing on Twitter: “Ross Barkley’s name has been put to Rangers as his agent looks to find ex-Chelsea man new club.

“Understand Barkley knows he won’t earn the same wage he‘s been on at Chelsea wherever he goes.

“Ultimately he’s earning nothing until he joins a new club so it’s actually potentially a doable deal for either Glasgow club. It’s down to Ross Wilson and whether he fancies pursuing.”

Van Bronckhorst’s plans

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given an update on Rangers’ business ahead of the deadline,

“I really don’t know. It depends,” he said earlier this week. “We created this squad to be competitive in all competitions, domestically and in the Champions League.

“We achieved that, but still it is the last day and you have to be ready for whatever comes your way, and we are.”

McCoist verdict

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has issued his verdict on Barkley and his links with Rangers.

“Difficult one, Ross hasn’t been able to cement his career anywhere,” McCoist told Football Insider.

“When I see him come on the pitch I see one hell of a great talent there. I was at a game last season when Chelsea demolished Norwich 7-0, Barkley came on midway through the game and you saw the classic touches he has.

“He just hasn’t been able to put that together consistently. Whether he can come to a giant club like Rangers and see the mentality of that dressing room.

“He is definitely a good player but Rangers will be looking at why he hasn’t been able to do too well. Aaron Ramsey will be in the back of their minds as well.