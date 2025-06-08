Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers and Celtic will soon be kicking up their transfer business heading into the new season.

The Light Blues have had a busy week and a bit, kicked off with a takeover by 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh, followed by Russell Martin’s head coach arrival. Now attentions turn to the transfer market and backing their new gaffer ahead of Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic are the team to beat after a Premiership and Premier Sports Cup double, and they will be keen to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ side with a Treble and top table European progress on their mind. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs, including Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham sacking and Rangers return links for a former boss.

Roy Keane prediction over Ange Postecoglou after former Celtic boss Tottenham sacking

The Man Utd legend and ex Celtic midfielder has made a prediction following the Hoops favourite’s Tottenham exit. Exactly two years on from leaving Celtic for Spurs, he has been binned, despite winning the Europa League and that trophy has Keane believing a quick return to management could be on.

He told ITV: “Winning a trophy for the club was a great day for the club and obviously the big plus was getting back in the Champions League. But they’ve felt the league form, not just this season but at the end of last season wasn’t good enough. It’s always sad to see a manager losing his job but you’d like to think Ange will be fixed up pretty quickly because he won a trophy. The league form hasn’t been good enough but you’d think the trophy would have given him an opportunity to stay a bit longer.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the ex Celtic gaffer. James Maddison wrote on social media: Gaffer, where to start. Firstly, thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club that I now call my home. Your instant belief in me to not only sign me but make me the clubs vice captain & part of the leadership group from the get go is something I’ll always be thankful for. Secondly for the Europa league campaign that started in our stadium on gameweek one and finished perfectly with that special night in Bilbao.

“You led us to victory and we’re European champions and in this clubs history books because of you and your winning mentality. Lastly and most importantly is how you are as a man and a person. Your unwavering self belief and strong mindset is infectious and a massive reason in why you were the man to end this clubs 17 year drought for a trophy. A family man with great morals & I have honestly learnt so much from you. More than you will probably ever know. All the very best.”

Michael Beale on Rangers return

The former boss was linked with returning to Rangers as part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff, who was also a contender for the job before Martin got the call. He has now urged supporters to get behind the ex Southampton boss, as rumours were addressed on talkSPORT.

He said: “ We never spoke about it, to be honest. Steven has said he wants to take a period of time with his family, he's becoming a grandfather this summer which is a wonderful thing for him. I don't think it was ever on the cards, and we are all behind Russell as Rangers supporters.

"Those expectations will be the same, but with the new ownership waiting in the wings, the last couple of managers haven't had stability around them. That certainly won't be the case now for Russell. I wish them every success. Given time, he can move Rangers in the right direction. It's time for excitement and optimism."