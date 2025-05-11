The interim Ibrox boss has been discussing his future with two games left to play following Sunday’s 4-0 Premiership win over Aberdeen

Barry Ferguson celebrated his first home win as Rangers interim boss at the sixth attempt - then admitted “uncertainty” surrounding the club needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.

The Light Blues are bracing for a summer of change as 49ers Enterprises look to finalise a takeover of the club, but on the pitch it was a welcome return to winning ways for Ferguson’s side as they thrashed Scottish Cup finalists Aberdeen 4-0 to end a run of seven matches without a victory.

And Ferguson still remains in the dark over his future in the dugout with two league games against Dundee United on Wednesday night and Hibs at Easter Road on the final day to close out a hugely disappointing season next weekend.

Asked whether he would accept the job on a full-time basis if offered, the legendary former captain repeated his sole mantra since taking caretaker charge of the club.

Speaking on BBC Scotland, he admitted: “I’m not thinking of that, I’m not looking past Wednesday’s game. That’s my next game and that’s where I’ll be putting my energy.

“There is uncertainty. There are players out of contract, loaness going back, guys going into their final year and guys who maybe want to leave. Decisions need to be made pretty soon but we will remain as professional as possible to make sure we finish the season strongly.”

Barry Ferguson ‘relieved’ as Rangers end seven-game winless run at Ibrox

Ferguson expressed his relief after watching his side end their torrid winless run on home soil, stating: “There was a lot of pressure on us today and certainly in the second half we handled that. First half was a bit passive and pedestrian. Aberdeen never threatened us but I wanted and demanded more at half-time.

“We made a tactical change and the boys were really convincing second half. The only disappointing thing was we never scored more goals. I wanted more runners from midfield to make Aberdeen think a wee bit. We were playing behind the ball too much.

“I’ve got two games left and the substitutes have given me food for thought now. That’s what I want. We are all frustrated at how this season has gone but we are thankful we got the win today.”

Rangers’ supporters are of the opinion that too many error-strewn domestic displays under Barry Ferguson have scuppered his chances of landing the job on a full-time basis.