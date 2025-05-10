Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a Liverpool legend plus former Southampton and Luton Town men on a long shortlist of next Rangers manager candidates.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is a new name who has been thrown into the next Rangers manager debate.

The names have been churned out thick and fast when it comes to who will succeed Philippe Clement permanently at Ibrox. O’Neil’s name has not been widely mentioned but in a new report by the Daily Telegraph, it’s claimed he is one of a few known names on a lengthy shortlist Rangers have compiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been out of work since leaving Wolves but some of his work at Molineux and Bournemouth has earned credit. Steven Gerrard - who started his managerial career at Ibrox - Russell Martin and Rob Edwards are all mentioned as possible options.

Next Rangers manager shortlist

Alongside the ex Wolves man, the club are also casting their net far and wide with foreign candidates considered. Rangers are in the midst of takeover talks with 49ers Enterprises and Kevin Thelwell will come into the club as sporting director once he leaves Everton at the end of this season.

Reporting in the Daily Telegraph reads: “Steven Gerrard is on Rangers' longlist of managerial candidates as they step up their search for a successor to Philippe Clement. Barry Ferguson has been in interim charge since Clement left in February and, with three games of the Scottish Premiership season remaining, Rangers are starting the process of finding a long-term manager or head coach.

“It is understood the list of potential managers runs into double figures, with Gerrard among them following his previous success at Ibrox as manager, winning the 2021 title. Former Wolves manager Gary O'Neil will also be under consideration, along with former Luton Town manager Rob Edwards and Russell Martin, who had a loan spell at Rangers as a player in 2018 before managing MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton. The longlist also includes foreign candidates and there is thought to be no clear favourite for the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves statement on sacking Gary O’Neil

It was reported by talkSPORT last December that Millwall were rejected by the former Molineux man as he thought it was too soon to return to management after being axed. Wolves said in a statement over why they sacked the Rangers managerial candidate: “Wolves have parted company with head coach Gary O’Neil and his backroom staff.

"O’Neil arrived at Molineux just three days before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, taking on a significant challenge and ultimately guiding the Old Gold to a successful campaign. During his first season at the helm, Wolves beat Manchester City and won impressively at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as rivals West Bromwich Albion during a journey to the FA Cup quarter-finals."

Chairman Jeff Shi said: "We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future."