Barry Ferguson reckons the Ibrox club should be focusing on making sure their own house is in order

Barry Ferguson has warned Rangers their own title hopes could end up in tatters if they allow themselves to get distracted by Celtic’s transfer window fall-out.

The legendary former Ibrox skipper, who was placed in interim charge of the Light Blues for the final months of last season has urged Russell Martin and his squad to use the return to domestic action this weekend as time to relaunch their own Premiership ambitions following a “turbulent” start to the campaign.

The Gers sit six points adrift of leaders Celtic and hearts at the summit after failing to win any of their opening four league games. They will resume domestic affairs with a visit from Derek McInnes’ high-flying Jambos on Saturday, with the Hoops facing a tricky away trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday lunchtime.

It comes after a chaotic end to the summer window for the Parkhead club in which Brendan Rodgers and supporters were left angered and frustrated by their lack of transfer dealings.

Rangers urged to ignore ‘unrest’ behind the scenes at Celtic

Despite the unsettled picture across the city, Ferguson insists Rangers must block out the bedlam taking place at the home of their bitter rivals if they are to have any chance of laying down a serious title challenge this term.

Writing in his Daily Record column, Ferguson said: “Yes, there’s clearly something going on at Celtic. I don’t know why that is or who is to blame but I do know it doesn’t feel like a happy place right now. And there’s probably more unrest to come.

“But so what? I’m not even lapping any of it as a Rangers fan because it’s none of my business. And it’s certainly nothing to do with the players inside Russell’s dressing room.

“Let’s be honest, Rangers have got plenty of their own problems to sort out and that’s the way I would be thinking if I was one of those players. You can’t afford to be pointing a finger at your rivals when there’s so much hard work to be done to get your own house in order.

“If they are distracted by Celtic’s issues then they are not going to be properly focused on the job in hand. And that’s dangerous at the best of times, never mind when you’re six points off the pace at the top.

“The only thing you can do as a Rangers man is to try to apply some pressure on them from the outside and see how they cope with it. Win on Saturday and the gap is down to three points, with Celtic facing a tricky trip to a tight, difficult playing surface at lunchtime on Sunday.

“They may have been creating their problems over the last fortnight. But now it’s up to Rangers to step up and give them even more to worry about on the other side of town.”