A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic as domestic football returns

As the International break draws to a close, Rangers and Celtic will shift their focus back to domestic matters. On Saturday, Rangers will face Hearts at Ibrox as Russell Martin tries to secure his first league win since being appointed Gers boss. For Celtic, they face a tough trip to Ayrshire, as they prepare for Kilmarnock away at Rugby Park on Sunday.

For Rangers, it has been a poor start to the season as Martin has only managed three wins from his first eleven games. The Govan side currently sit six points behind their Glaswegian rivals, as the pressure builds on the Rangers boss. Martin’s position at Rangers appeared to be on a shoogly peg, but the board aren’t making any decisions on his future just yet.

Following a disastrous transfer window, things aren’t much better on the other side of the city. Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana both snubbed Celtic during the summer as Brendan Rodgers had to settle for signing Kelechi Iheanacho on a free after Deadline Day. It now appears the Celtic boss could be looking in the free agent market once again to sign a veteran striker.

Board back Martin despite fan discontent

According to Football Insider, Russell Martin hasn’t got to worry about being dismissed from Rangers at this moment in time. They say the Rangers manager ‘retains the backing of the board’ even though a lot of fans are losing faith in him.

Since joining, despite spending around £30m in the transfer window, Martin has equalled Rangers’ worst ever European result against Club Brugge and is still yet to win in the league. The Rangers boss has also had a falling out with Rangers fan favourite, Nico Raskin.

Martin omitted the Belgian star from the squad in their Old Firm goalless draw before the International break. This decision didn’t seem popular amongst the Rangers support, who sang the midfielders name throughout the match. Despite the fans making their feelings known it looks as if the Rangers boss is here to stay.

Celtic front runners to sign free agent Antonio

West Ham’s top ever English Premier League goalscorer, Michail Antonio has been linked with a move to Parkhead. The Jamaican International was released by The Hammers in June and is currently a free agent.

According to West Ham newspaper, Claret & Hugh: “Celtic have been tipped to sign West Ham’s recently released record goalscorer Michail Antonio on a free transfer.” Brendan Rodgers has already signed Kelechi Iheanacho from the free agent market but clearly the Celtic boss thinks he needs more fire power in attack.

If they were to acquire Antonio’s signature they would be getting an experienced, bullish striker who knows where the goal is. The veteran also has trophy-winning experience, leading the line for West Ham as they won the 2022/23 Europa Conference League. However, Antonio hasn’t played much football of late following a horrific car crash last December where he shattered his femur bone in four places.