The six-time Ibrox title winner reckons two midfielders are the key to success for his old club

Ian Durrant is hopeful that Rangers can fend off transfer interest in Nicolas Raskin to allow manager Russell Martin to build his new-look team around the Belgian ace and new signing Joe Rothwell.

The Ibrox Hall of Fame member, who won six league titles during his time in Govan as a player wit his boyhood heroes in the 1980s and 90s, is optimistic for the future under Martin but reckons it’s imperative that he retains the services of Raskin.

English Premier League side Wolves have been tracking the 24-year-old for 18 months, while Aston Villa and Real Betis have also been linked with a summer swoop. His tenacious performances last term saw the players force his way into Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils national team.

Light Blues officials are eager to tie him down on a new deal with just two years remaining on his current contract. And while every player has a price tag, Durrant hopes Martin can keep hold of Raskin for at least another season after being struck by how well he partnered Rothwell against Panathinaikos.

Asked if it was important for Martin to keep hold of prized asset Raskin, the nine-in-a-row hero said: “Of course, he’ll outline that. He wants his best players here, but sometimes money talks. I hope it doesn’t, but that’s the nature of the beast.

“But he’ll want to keep him, because you see he’s wanting to get Raskin and Joe Rothwell together. The more they play, the better they’ll get.”

Durrant was one of three club legends - along with John Brown and Lee McCulloch - to be invited out to Auchenhowie for lunch by Martin last weekend to get a feel for his plans for the squad moving forward.

And his first impressions of the ex-Southampton boss were positive after revealing what their behind the scenes chat about.

“It was nice,” he admitted. “I’ve been doing a wee bit of work with the club and they invited us over. He was just bouncing a few things off us, asking us what we think. We told him, ‘you just need to win’.

“That’s the be all and end all. Get your recruitment right. He was good. He spoke very well, he outlined how he wants to go. So you’ve got to back him. He’s certainly got the backing of the club now with the new regime coming in.

“There will be tough games, especially the Champions League qualifiers. You’ve got the second leg now. Financially, that could do a lot for the club. It’s come at an early time but he’s working every day.

“He spoke about the fitness levels of the team. It looked like the second half on Tuesday, that he’s worked them really hard. He had a great week down at St George’s. He’s got all his players back.

“He’s hopefully got a couple more players now. Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers missed a fair chunk of pre-season. They’re a wee bit behind, but they’ll get game time on Saturday.

“He wants his team so fit. He said that the way he plays, it might take the last 10-15 minutes to break teams down but the only way they’re going to do that is if they are fitter than other teams.”

