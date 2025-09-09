The ‘Special One’ refused to rule out a move to Scotland earlier this year when asked about the possibility of managing Celtic or Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland and Chelsea legend Pat Nevin admits he would love to see Jose Mourinho bring the ‘mayhem’ to Scottish football.

The iconic Portuguese boss set tongues wagging last week after his departure from Turkish giants Fenerbahce was confirmed following the club’s Champions League qualifying exit at the hands of Benfica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brought an end to an incident-packed 13 months spell in Istanbul, with his axing the seventh time Mourinho has been sacked during his managerial career.

However, the 62-year-old will possesses a glittering CV and is one of the most famous coaches in world football having taken charge of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and AS Roma.

Now he’s searching for his next role and speculation is rife that he could succeed Russell Martin in the Ibrox hotseat after previously refusing to rule out a move to Scotland.

And while Nevin reckons Mourinho would relish the hustle and bustle of life at Celtic or Rangers, he concedes it’s highly unlikely that it will happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Betway, Nevin said: “I can’t see or understand the finances of it ever happening. When was the last time Jose took on a club who wouldn’t have a lot of money. Even at Fenerbahçe, there was a budget. In Italy, Spain and England, he’s always had financial backing.

“To go somewhere with limited backing and limited funds, you’re falling back on pure coaching, which is a tough gig. I could just about see it at Rangers, but I couldn’t see it at Celtic. There’s history there between Jose and Celtic from when his Porto side beat them in Sevilla.

“It wasn’t the fact that they beat Celtic in a European final, but the manner of it. There was a lot of feigning of injury and gamesmanship that day, so they’ve not forgotten. It would be a tricky starting point for Jose.

“What I would say is I would love to see it happen. I would love to see Jose in the powder keg that is Glasgow. I don’t think it would faze him because he’s been a part of big rivalries in the past with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been in Turkey with the likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray. There’s hatred and madness there, so he’d be able to cope. It’s whether Scottish football could cope with him stirring the pot. As someone who works as a journalist and pundit now, I like the storyline, and I would love to see the mayhem. But I don’t think it would happen.”

‘Why not? - Jose Mourinho on potential move to Glasgow

When asked about the possibility of a managing Celtic or Rangers after his recent visit to Ibrox on Europa League duty with Fenerbahce last season, Mourinho responded: “Why not in the future? People say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it is a league of passion and passion in football is everything to me.

“To play in empty stadiums or where there is not that fire of the passion, for me that does not make any sense. Celtic and Rangers are big clubs with big fanbases, big emotion, big responsibilities and big expectations, so why not?”